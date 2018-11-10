Whitmer's Harris places 5th at state cross country meet

ADVERTISEMENT

HEBRON, Ohio — Jacob Harris has had his mind on how he’d wrap up his high school cross country career since he earned All-Ohio honors in 2017.

In the Division I state meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway, the Whitmer senior topped his performance from a season ago by placing fifth in 15 minutes, 58.3 seconds.

Harris was 15th a season ago.

“[Finishing in the top five] was the goal pretty much that I’ve had for a year now,” Harris said. “Last year, I was doing 40 miles a week and this year I’m at about 50, so I’ve bumped it up a lot.

“At around the two-mile mark, I could tell that I was with the top-five pack and that I had a good chance to get my goal.”

Harris was one of three athletes from the area to finish in the top 10 in their respective races, with the others being Lauryn Mick of Notre Dame Academy in Division I girls and Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug in Division III girls.

Perrysburg and Whitmer scored 290 points in the boys Division I team race, with the Yellow Jackets finishing 11th and the Panthers 12th.

“[Harris] has been training hard for six years to be in this position,” Whitmer coach Jeremy Elliott said. “He doesn’t take a day off, literally. Jacob sets goals and has a lot of determination and heart.”

Leading Perrysburg were Zach Shultz (26th, 16:37.8) and Marc Baroncini (44th, 16:51). St. Francis’ Andrew Schuster was 53rd (16:55.6).

Mick took seventh (18:21.8) to help Notre Dame finish 12th (326). Perrysburg was 18th (376).

Mick is in her first season competing in the sport.

“It’s been really cool to run cross country and have a lot of success,” Mick said. “I’ve definitely surprised myself and I’m really happy I decided to try cross country this year. I think I’ve progressed very quickly because of my summer training and all the hard work I put in over the summer.”

Also, Anthony Wayne’s Ana Karmol took 28th (19:10.4), Perrysburg’s Aubrey Duhaime took 30th (19:13.1), and Notre Dame’s Madeline Vining placed 50th (19:41.3).

Archbold scored 139 to miss earning the runner-up trophy by five points in the Division III girls team race, placing third behind Minster (46) and Fort Loramie (134).

Kylie Sauder led the Blue Streaks with a 12th-place finish (19:44.5), followed by Dakota Stamm (26th, 20:12), Gwynne Riley (42nd, 20:37.3), and Karley Ramirez (50th, 20:45.4).

Liberty Center was fifth (171) as Oelkrug took fourth (19:16), Maddie Atkinson was 29th (20:16.7), and Sydney Miller placed 36th (20:29.4).

Others competing from the area included Evergreen’s Sarah Schwan (41st, 20:34) and Lakota’s Reilly Cozette (52nd, 20:46.1).

In Division II girls, St. Ursula placed 20th (412) as a team as Annie Bennett finished 40th (20:08.5).

The Liberty Center boys finished ninth (245) in Division III as Kyle Rauch placed 39th (17:25.2). Others competing included Lakota’s Dylan Moes (33rd, 17:22.6) and Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier (35th, 17:23.4).

In Division II boys, Eastwood’s Luke Coffman placed 34th (17:16.2) and Wauseon’s Michael Cheezan took 36th (17:18).