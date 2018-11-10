Furbush flies in the sky and on the football field

ADVERTISEMENT

ANN ARBOR — The final snap of Michigan’s 2018 season won’t just signify the end of the program’s 139th year. It will also represent the closing chapter of Noah Furbush’s football career.

The fifth-year senior from Kenton, Ohio, will not pursue a career in the NFL. Instead, Furbush will join the United States Marine Corps and earn his wings flying fighter jets.

“I think people have passions in life and my passion is flying,” said Furbush, who earned his pilot's license two years ago. “I know where I want to go, and I want to join the military. I know it’s uncommon for most people, but it’s always been something I’ve looked at and always wanted to do.”

With an aerospace engineering degree already in hand, Furbush, who had 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 2017, is pursuing a master’s degree in engineering with a specification in space engineering. On Saturdays, he flies around the football field. Going into Saturday’s game vs. Rutgers, the linebacker has five tackles and an interception this season while earning spot duty with Michigan’s No. 1-ranked defense.

“He’s a very dedicated player,” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who wrote Furbush a letter of recommendation in his military application. “He’s got all the attributes — size, speed, smart. I’ve watched him for a few years now and I’ve always thought of Noah Furbush as a guy who could be an NFL player. It’s a very interesting and compelling story that he’s very serious about football and it’s very important to him, but that’s not what he wants to do after college.”

A love of aviation and the military stems from a family connection — Furbush’s mother was a nurse in the Air Force and his paternal grandfather served in the U.S. Army. As a kid, Furbush shared the cliched interests of most boys: football, trucks, and anything else macho. Star Wars and the Millennium Falcon also piqued his curiosity.

A notebook Furbush kept was filled with drawings of military aircraft, a time-consuming hobby he would do on the school bus.

“I see those fatigues and they just look sharp to me,” Furbush said. “I see people in uniform and I look up to them and the sacrifices they make for this country, all the amazing things they get to do and get to be a part of.”

A flyover is conducted at Michigan home games, a moment that gives Furbush a sense of jealousy, a feeling that’s reciprocated by the pilots. He flies a Cessna 172, a four-seat single-engine propeller plane. Furbush’s longest solo flight was a trip from Ann Arbor to South Bend, Ind., with a stopover in Benton Harbor, Mich.

The F-35 is Furbush’s airplane of the future.

“It’s pretty sharp,” he said of the $166-million dollar warplane, the Pentagon’s most expensive weapon ever. “That would be a pretty cool one to fly. They have custom helmets for each plane that costs 35 grand a pop. Super cool displays. You can look through AR glasses and see things on the ground that you couldn’t see otherwise. Unbelievable technology. I’d love to fly an F-35 if possible.”

His 6-foot-5, 238-pound frame will be a tight squeeze in the cockpit. The long blonde hair will be snipped, easily fitting inside his helmet, swapping maize and blue for camouflage. Furbush will join the military with a diverse background, having already partnered with NASA, Boeing, and Ford.

The All-Big Ten scholar-athlete was the first recipient of the Bo Schembechler postgraduate scholarship, a $10,000 check awarded by the National Football Foundation. The money is going toward his master’s degree, which Furbush originally thought ended his military dreams. Rockets and space flight became his No. 1 interest until the pull of a lifelong calling couldn’t be ignored.

“Very accountable. He’s a brilliant kid,” Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington said. “He’s far beyond anything I’ve been around as a football player. He’s just a driven kid, unique, and very, very tough. Very excited about him and his passion.”