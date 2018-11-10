Chrisman's punts give Ohio State extra kick in win at MSU

ADVERTISEMENT

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On a day that would have made Grantland Rice envious — Spartan Stadium outlined against a blue-gray November sky — Drue Chrisman rode again.

After Ohio State went three-and-out on its first possession of the game, Chrisman, an All-Big Ten punter, produced one of the worst punts seen by the 74,663 people in attendance.

The ball caromed off the side of Chrisman’s foot into the seventh row behind the Michigan State bench.

Three hours later, Chrisman was interviewed on the field by Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft after OSU’s 26-6 win against No. 18 Michigan State.

In the span of eight punts, Chrisman went from the accused to instant celebrity.

“I almost benched him, but we don’t have anyone else,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said, smiling at Chrisman, who was standing to his right.

“I think after you have a punt like that — I don’t know where it ranks with the worst punts in Ohio State history, but it was definitely my worst punt — I was just like, ‘I have to ball out,’” Chrisman said.

All he did was secure nine points for the Buckeyes in one of the best performances by an OSU punter. In the second half, Chrisman had five punts downed inside the 6-yard line. Michigan State, despite trailing, took an intentional safety after one, then later, an MSU fumble one play after a Chrisman punt was recovered by Ohio State for a touchdown.

Both plays were direct results of poor field position created by Chrisman and gunners Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon.

WATCH: Drue Chrisman goes over his big day at MSU

“That’s part of our plan to win,” McLaurin said. “Coach Meyer preaches it. It’s called the gospel. There’s a 3 percent chance of a team scoring when they start inside their own 5. We believe in that.

“I always tell the younger guys, if you want a spot on this team and grab some respect, especially from coach Meyer, special teams is the way to do it.”

The weather conditions and a combination of sloppy offense, stout defense, and conservative playcalling led to 17 combined punts. Chrisman’s 340 yards punting were only seven fewer than the OSU offense produced all game. Six of his punts finished inside the 20.

Michigan State’s average starting field position was its own 20. In the second half, the Spartans had nine possessions, starting at their own 5, 6, 3, 1, 2, 25, 25, 13, and 7. They had one only drive of more than 50 yards.

One has to wonder if Jim Tressel was in awe watching in Youngstown.

“We just kept playing the field position game,” said Meyer, who couldn’t recall a game where a punter factored more into the result. “Six times we kept them inside the 20, five inside the 6-yard line. In those kinds of conditions, that was the difference.

“In a game like this, we talk about getting two first downs, get to midfield, and down the ball inside the 10-yard line. I can’t imagine a group of guys who work harder than Drue and our gunners.”

McLaurin and Dixon, both fifth-year seniors and captains, have caught 47 passes for 778 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Just as valuable — in Meyer’s eyes, especially — is the grunt work they put in on special teams. The receivers have excelled as gunners, pinning opponents deep inside their own territory.

“They make my job easy,” said Chrisman, who’s had 14 punts downed inside the 10 in 2018. “They just tell me to put it around them and they’ll get it down. They’ve been solid all year. I couldn’t ask for anyone better.”

The season has been a shining example of unselfish play triggering positive results for the Buckeyes. McLaurin’s work on special teams and his blocking ability give Meyer weekly examples to highlight.

“I pride myself on being a leader on this team and making plays when I’m needed, no matter how tired I am,” McLaurin said.

When Ohio State returns to class Monday, Chrisman won’t be an anonymous student anymore. The Cincinnati native, who’s a world-renowned bottle flipper, will carry extra cache.

Chrisman was just as surprised as anyone when he was interviewed afterward. He thought that responsibility was reserved for quarterbacks or running backs. Meyer quipped he wouldn’t have allowed it if he knew Fox wanted to speak to Chrisman.

In the first quarter, you might have wondered if Chrisman would be asked about his ignominious start to the game. The truth is, there was no negativity on the sideline. Meyer asked his punter what happened. A timing and wind issue, according to Chrisman, who made sure to hold onto the ball a split second longer the rest of the day.

Teammates were positive, reassuring Chrisman and letting him know he would be called on later. He answered by breaking Michigan State’s spirit.

“When we do our job tilting the field,” Chrisman said, “it makes it harder on them.”