Ugly win shows Ohio State is not dead yet

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Four days after the passage of Proposal 1, I must say Ohio State’s trip here Saturday left us in a bit of a haze.

What to make of a 26-6 win against No. 18 Michigan State?

On the one hand — or foot — this was a game only a mother could love, the Snow Bowl without the powder.

Through nearly three quarters, before a hail of late turnovers turned a white knuckler into a knuckle sandwich, you almost felt bad someone had to win. The Buckeyes had more punts (eight) than points (seven).

Hell, the punter was the star, coming full circle from goat to hero to G.O.A.T. In an odd tribute to Abraham Lincoln, Drue Chrisman shanked his first punt 4 yards and seven rows into the stands, then did no wrong, dropping five punts inside the 6-yard line in the second half alone.

It was a clinic and, afterward, know who Fox interviewed live on its national broadcast? The punter! Awesome.

Still, that makes a great story, not a great win.

On the other foot ...

“That was a big one,” coach Urban Meyer said. “We’re very satisfied.”

And Ohio State should be.

When it comes down to it, style points are for figure skating and dunk contests. Not Big Ten football on raw, windswept days borrowed from Planet Hoth. Not a three-touchdown victory against a top-20 team in a notoriously difficult venue.

“I knew exactly what this would be, and it was,” Meyer said. “That was November football at Michigan State.”

At minimum, it was a step forward.

For weeks, fans have waited for the 10th-ranked Buckeyes’ bulb to flicker on, for the most talented team in the Big Ten to begin acting like it. Remember, in the past five recruiting classes, Ohio State has signed more top-100 prospects (47) than the rest of the league combined (34), according to 247Sports.com.

This was not that aha moment. We will not pretend otherwise.

The Buckeyes still have major scarlet flags, including an unexceptional offensive line, a touch-and-go run game, and the defense. The latter’s whitewashing performance here felt more the product of a flawed Spartans team ill built to exploit their big-play weaknesses — Michigan State’s two quarterbacks struggled to throw it to the correct area code — than any magic formula discovered in the past seven days.

But college football is a funny game.

Sometimes, these are just the kind of wins that bring a team together, and a little spark can go a long way.

“That’s confidence, man,” Meyer said. “Talk about an outfit that needed that. We needed that.”

Afterward, the song and cheer from the Buckeyes’ locker room in the catacombs of Spartan Stadium cathartically rattled the concrete walls.

Since Ohio State rallied to victory at Penn State, the scene after its past four games — a 29-point loss at Purdue and labored wins against lowly Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska — skewed toward funereal.

This was different.

After three quarters of lethargy and nausea — the side effects of a certain leaf and the offense of the team wearing the Buckeye leaves — this was Ohio State seizing the game with its season in the balance. This was a remember-the-name fourth quarter, the Buckeyes forcing three turnovers, the offensive line controlling the point of attack, and the Buckeyes wearing down the nation’s top-ranked run defense (Mike Weber ran for 54 of his 104 yards in the fourth quarter). This was a win and a celebration earned.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins described the postgame scene as “electric.”

“The other games, it didn’t feel like they had won,” Meyer said. “That was a great locker room. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

A sign of bigger things to come?

We’re not going there yet. Neither is Meyer. It may be the Buckeyes are who they are this year. For the moment, they do not look like a championship team.

“We’re not where we need to be,” he said.

And yet ...

Here they are, still alive, somehow, in the Big Ten and playoff race, the stage set for an everything-on-the-line finale against No. 4 Michigan, just as it should be.

After punting its way to victory, Ohio State is not dead yet.