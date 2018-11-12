Is Tate Martell the future QB for Ohio State?

ADVERTISEMENT

COLUMBUS — The Dwayne Haskins Heisman campaign had an expedited expiration.

Tua Tagovailoa’s historic season has a lot to do with that. But the short-lived Haskins hype also came undone with a few sputtering weeks.

He threw for 470 yards against Purdue, but he also had 73 pass attempts and just two touchdowns on a night when Ohio State’s offense faltered. In back-to-back weeks Haskins had his fewest completions (18 against Nebraska) of the season and his fewest passing yards (227 against Michigan State). He also failed to complete a pass longer than 30 yards for the first time against the Spartans.

A declining passing game coincided with an uptick in rushing production but an overall stagnant offense, raising the prospects of a role for backup quarterback Tate Martell.

“I think the keyword is ‘development,’” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “This will be [Haskins’] 11th game. What we saw Saturday was a legit, quality defense. So I think his development has been very good to this point. We’d like to see him catch fire again. Once again, there’s pressure on him. I'm pleased with Dwayne.”

After a five-game hiatus, Martell returned to the field at Michigan State, taking six snaps and carrying the ball once for five yards. The red zone is the area fans have clamored for Martell to occupy. His running ability mixed with speed and elusiveness gives OSU a different look. Martell has scored two touchdowns this season and rushed for 126 yards on 19 carries.

The Buckeyes don’t simply run the ball whenever he’s in the game, which is why it could be a necessary wrinkle for an inconsistent offense. Martell has completed 23 of 28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown.

“First of all, he’s a good player,” said Meyer, who sees an expanding role for Martell. “Give him a five on the competitor scale. He’s an elite competitor. He’s worked his you know what off.”

The Buckeyes had 28 rushing yards on five plays Saturday with Martell behind center. A poor snap was the sixth play. Martell also was in on a fourth-and-1 until a false start led to a punt.

When Martell trots on the field, it presents an odd juxtaposition: fans who support Haskins cheering heartily for his replacement, while Haskins stands on the sideline with hands firmly on hips.

“It’s a little hard,” Haskins said. “But you know for the betterment of the offense, it’s a certain package we have that we feel the coaches need to run. So I can’t complain about that, but it’s a little frustrating.”

Fair. But chances are Haskins will find himself standing next to Meyer on critical plays during the Michigan game. The status quo won’t cut it against a defense that allows 103.8 rushing yards per game and 219.8 total yards — 33.8 yards fewer than second-place Clemson. The Wolverines have surrendered only eight rushing touchdowns all season.

However, if there’s a weakness, it’s the red-zone defense. Opponents have scored on 93.8 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line (15 of 16) and 12 have been touchdowns — eight rushing and four passing. A series with a dynamic quarterback could be the recipe for Ohio State in a game it will be a rare underdog.

“When you start to get in that part of the field, it’s rugged, especially against a defense like that,” Meyer said. “So I hope to use him more.”

Any spark would be welcomed by the Buckeyes, who averaged only 4.1 yards per play at Michigan State and punted nine times. Sustained drives are a thing of the past, at least in recent weeks. The longest drive against the Spartans was 55 yards.

“It wasn’t supposed to be easy,” Haskins said.

Michigan State’s reputation as a defensive stalwart is understood, but Haskins and OSU have made it look easy this season. In mid-October, he was Tagovailoa’s main competition for college football’s highest honor. Haskins was routinely completing 75 percent of his passes for a large volume of yards and touchdowns.

Before the Purdue game, he completed 72.3 percent of his passes with 28 touchdowns and four interceptions. His completion percentage has dipped to 63.2 percent the past three games with five touchdowns and two interceptions, a considerably more modest ratio.

A decrease in efficiency doesn’t just have Haskins’ fingerprints. The receivers, offensive line, and running backs are all involved.

Martell won’t magically cure what ails the offense. But his energy and potency could change their fortunes Nov. 24.

“The good thing is we have another game to play,” Haskins said. “We’ve got a lot of potential and we can keep getting better.”