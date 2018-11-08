Thursday, Nov 08, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Pro

Detroit vs. Chicago: Where to watch, how to listen

By Jeremy Schneider / The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT
Lions-Vikings-Football-51

The Detroit Lions travel to Chicago to face the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Time and date: 1 p.m. Sunday

Location (stadium capacity): Chicago; Soldier Field (61,500)

Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 40 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Betting odds: Chicago is a 7-point favorite.

How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on Fox. The radio broadcast will be live on the Detroit Lions Radio Network, WTOD-FM 106.5 in Toledo.

How to stream: The game can be streamed with a subscription via NFL Game Pass, and TuneIn Radio carries the Lions radio network. Games can also be viewed on the NFL Sunday Ticket, with a subscription.

Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…