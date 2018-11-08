Detroit vs. Chicago: Where to watch, how to listen

ADVERTISEMENT

The Detroit Lions travel to Chicago to face the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Time and date: 1 p.m. Sunday

Location (stadium capacity): Chicago; Soldier Field (61,500)

Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 40 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Betting odds: Chicago is a 7-point favorite.

How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on Fox. The radio broadcast will be live on the Detroit Lions Radio Network, WTOD-FM 106.5 in Toledo.

How to stream: The game can be streamed with a subscription via NFL Game Pass, and TuneIn Radio carries the Lions radio network. Games can also be viewed on the NFL Sunday Ticket, with a subscription.