Rossford wideout Cam Reynolds made frequent end zone trips

Rossford wide receiver Cam Reynolds had a knack for finding the end zone, and those frequent touchdown trips have landed the senior a spot in the state's all-time record book.

Reynolds finished his final season with 73 catches for 1,134 yards — more than any other receiver in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. He also hauled in 18 touchdown catches, which puts him on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's list of single-season record holders.

“It means everything because I've worked so hard for everything,” Reynolds said. “I always wanted to make a mark here, and I guess I have.”

A three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Reynolds finished his career with 123 receptions for 1,982 yards. He also had 28 career TD catches, which also places him among the all-time leaders in OHSAA history.

Rossford coach Todd Drusback said Reynolds, a 6-foot-4 and 190-pound two-way starter, has had an invaluable impact on his program.

“We talk about legacy with our kids a lot. When you leave here, how are you going to be remembered? He's definitely leaving his mark,” Drusback said. “We're very proud of Cam.”

WATCH: Big plays helped Cam Reynolds enter the record books

Reynolds said he and his junior quarterback, Kyle Kromenacker, developed a tight chemistry.

“We worked every day in the off-season,” Reynolds said. “We'd go run routes, so he knew where I'd be and how fast I am. We just knew where everyone was on the field. And he knew when I'd be open.”

Drusback said Reynolds was able to diagnose defensive game plans.

“He's a smart kid. He's been doing it for three years,” Drusback said. “Yes, he's 6-4 and he can jump, and that helps. He has good hands. But he understands what coverages are doing to him and he can find the open windows with route adjustments. He's gotten really good at the nuances of the game.”

Reynolds said every Monday he would pore over video to earn the upper hand on that week's opponent.

“You'd see how'd they line up and you'd know where the windows are,” he said.

Drusback said Reynolds also had the ability to rally the troops, but his leadership was tested during a season filled with adversity for the Bulldogs (2-8). Kromenacker suffered a season-ending injury at the midpoint and Rossford lost three games by five points or less.

“The true leaders step up when things are going bad, and obviously this year was filled with adversity. But because of his leadership everyone stayed the course,” Drusback said. “He was able to make some big plays at key times to enable us to be in position to win games. Despite our 2-8 record we were in most games right to the end.”

Rossford beat Woodmore in Week 4 then bested 2017 state Division V runner-up Eastwood a week later to reach 2-3. But the Bulldogs struggled the rest of the way, including an overtime loss to Fostoria in Week 9.

“[The individual accomplishments] feel great, but it would feel even better if we could have converted a few more times and we could have gotten a few more wins,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds, who also was a three-year starter at cornerback, said he began playing football when he was in the second grade. He started as a lineman but moved to receiver in seventh grade. His early exposure to the tough work along the line helped him develop his blocking skills.

“[In the high school program] we had to be good at blocking downfield, and my overall physicality was a strength,” he said.

But Reynolds said he doesn't miss those days in the trenches.

“It's a lot more fun scoring touchdowns than blocking people. It's so much better,” he said. “You have so much more freedom. It's less physical and it's easier on your body.”

Reynolds also specializes in the high jump and hurdles in track. He said he hopes to continue playing football at the Division I college level. Reynolds has already taken official visits to Akron and Youngstown State.

Drusback said he could see Reynolds playing the tight end position in college.

“Cam's numbers speak for themselves,” he said.