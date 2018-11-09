Toledo men rally to win season-opener at Oakland, 87-86

ADVERTISEMENT

ROCHESTER, Mich. — The University of Toledo men’s basketball team erased a 14-point first-half deficit and survived a late surge by Oakland to claim an 87-86 season-opening win Friday against the Golden Grizzlies at the Athletics Center O’rena.

Toledo never led until Jaelan Sanford made two free throws with 8:05 left in the second half and was forced to hang on at the end on a hectic sequence at the free-throw line.

After Toledo’s Spencer Littleson made 1 of 2 free throws, the Rockets had an 87-85 lead with eight seconds left.

Brailen Neely was fouled on the next possession by Marreon Jackson and stepped to the line for two free throws with four seconds remaining. He made the first free throw, but on the second he missed and Oakland big man Xavier Hill-Mais grabbed the long rebound.

Hill-Mais, who was dominant in the game with 30 points, gathered himself and put up one final attempt that missed and fell to Willie Jackson as the time ran out.

“It’s a really good rivalry within the region, and the game makes so much sense to play,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “In tonight’s game, I thought we played really well. It was a high-execution game. We had some really casual turnovers to start the game, but I thought we played really well for the first game of the year.”

Sanford led the Rockets with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 8-of-8 at the line. Willie Jackson added 15 points and 10 rebounds, spending most of the game guarding the bigger Hill-Mais after Luke Knapke got in foul trouble.

Marreon Jackson, Nate Navigato, and Knapke added 11 points each.

Oakland also got 14 points from Jaevin Cumberland, 13 from James Beck, and 12 from Neely.

After Beck slammed home a fast-break dunk in the first half, the Golden Grizzlies were in control at 21-7.

Toledo used a key 8-0 run midway through the half that was keyed by four points each from Marreon Jackson and Knapke. That cut the Oakland lead to 25-19 with 8:04 to go.

From that point, Sanford scored 10 of his 12 first-half points, including a 3-point play with five seconds left, to cut the deficit to 37-36 halftime

“That was the goal to get even at halftime,” Kowalczyk said. “We just had to settle down. We played a little bit too anxious and a little bit too ramped up. Once we settled in and started playing Toledo basketball, we were the better team.”

After finally taking the lead in the second half, Toledo led by as many as eight after a 3-point play by Chris Darrington with 6:28 to go that gave the Rockets a 72-64 lead.

Oakland trimmed the lead to two with 59 seconds left, but the Rockets got a layup from Willie Jackson on a pass from Marreon Jackson that made it 84-80 with 31 seconds remaining. Newman responded with two free throws.

With Oakland forced to foul, Marreon Jackson then hit two clutch free throws to push the lead back to four.

But Newman had the response again, this time with a 3-pointer for an 86-85 Toledo advantage when Littleson went to the line.

“They are a great team and we knew that from the start,” Sanford said. “We came in with a good game plan. They took it to us at first, but we responded, we stayed together and that’s how good our team is. It was good for us to come out in the first game and realize that as long as we stay together, we are not out of any game, and that’s what really helped us in the end."

After a sluggish start, in a hostile environment, the Rockets were glad to escape.

“What a great way to start to beat a good team on the road in a hard place to play in what I would consider not a good, but a great college atmosphere,” Kowalczyk said.