Toledo men off to 2-0 start after rout of Wilberforce

Games on back-to-back nights turned out to be no problem for the University of Toledo men’s basketball team.

Following a physically taxing and emotional win at Oakland Friday night, the Rockets returned home on Saturday night for their Savage Arena season opener and had little trouble in a 99-58 win over NAIA foe Wilberforce.

“We played hard on [Friday] night in a very emotional game and we played hard again tonight,” UT coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “The team was excited about it on [Friday] night. It was a phenomenal college basketball game. It was as good of a mid-major environment as you will see.

“Games like this [against Wilberforce] are hard. It’s hard for our guys to maintain discipline and it’s hard for our guys to maintain maturity sometimes. I thought tonight we maintained both of them.”

Willie Jackson recorded his second double-double in as many games, leading Toledo with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“He’s playing great,” Kowalczyk said of Jackson. “He just brings energy and he is shooting the ball well and he is making his free throws.”

Jaelan Sanford and Chris Darrington added 16 points apiece for the Rockets, Spencer Littleson scored 12, and Nate Navigato had 10. Point guard Marreon Jackson dished out a career-high 10 assists.

The Rockets went 11-of-33 from the 3-point line as four different Rockets connected from beyond the arc, led by four 3's from Littleson.

Kowalczyk was glad to see Toledo get 48 bench points.

"We have a lot of guys who can score," Kowalczyk said. "I like to think we have some firepower coming off the bench. [Against Oakland] those guys played a lot of minutes and didn't really score a whole lot like they are capable of."

Tony Collins led Wilberforce with 12 points and Deion Gatson added 11 points.

Toledo scored the first eight points of the game and led 13-2 early on thanks to three quick 3-pointers from Nate Navigato against a 2-3 zone that Wilberforce showed to open the game.

The Rockets led by as many as 28 points in the first half after a Willie Jackson breakaway dunk gave them a 48-20 lead and took a 52-29 lead into the locker room at the half.

“Navi came out and hit some big-time shots and got us going,” Willie Jackson said. “It’s always good to see zone because we know later down the road when we play teams like Eastern Michigan who play zone the whole 40 minutes of the game, we’ll be ready. It’s good to see some non-conference teams play zone against us.”

In the second half, Wilberforce scored the first six points to cut the lead to 17 points, but that was as close as the Bulldogs would get in the rest of the way.

Toledo opened up a 43-point second half lead as 11 different players scored for the Rockets.

With the big lead, Toledo was able to get some minutes for James Gordon, Logan Hill, as well as Matt Schaffer and Blake Williams.

“Games like this give some guys like James Gordon and Logan Hill and Matt Schaffer the chance to play when they normally wouldn’t which is very good for morale,” Kowalczyk said. “I was really pleased with our win [Friday] night and the best part about tonight is nobody got hurt.”

After a 2-0 start, Toledo hits the road for a Wednesday game at Wright State.

“I think we’ve performed very well,” Willie Jackson said. “That’s guys being in the gym and staying together and picking other guys up. We just trust the process that coach has given us. As long as we trust process we’ll be good.”