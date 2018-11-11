Is it time for Toledo to start its freshman quarterback?

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpe diem?

Or Carter Bradley?

As the Toledo football team comes down the home stretch with a league title off the table, it must walk the fine line between seizing today and positioning for tomorrow.

Do the Rockets play it safe and stick with Eli Peters, the backup quarterback who has adequately filled in as the starter? Or do they live a little and turn to the blue-chip freshman heralded as the future of the program?

There is no easy answer here.

To suggest the Rockets are playing out the string with nothing to lose is not quite right.

With two regular-season games remaining against the MAC’s junior varsity — Kent State and Central Michigan have one conference win between them — followed by a likely bowl game, the Rockets (5-5) still can see their dozen seniors off on a fine note. Let’s not be so jaded to call a winning season a failure.

Rockets coach Jason Candle summoned his inner Herm Edwards in telling me: “We’re going to play to win the football games.”

Hello!

“We’re going to continue to prepare every day to be who we are,” he said Sunday. “My message is very similar to what it was at this point in time last year when we were two weeks out from getting to the MAC championship game and having a tremendous year.”

Still, the Rockets’ circumstances allow room to experiment.

While Toledo should hardly boot its veterans to the curb for the benefit of an abstract youth movement — “I’m not going to put somebody out there just to say I put them out there,” Candle said — it should not ignore the future, either, especially with the new redshirt rule. A freshman now can play up to four games and still qualify for a redshirt, preserving four years of eligibility.

We’re not one to tell the coaches how to do their jobs, but nudge, nudge, have you noticed the math on Bradley?

He has played once this season — in mop-up duty in the opener against VMI — meaning he can play the rest of the year with no penalty.

For my money, it is time.

We have seen junior Mitch Guadagni, the dual-threat heir to Logan Woodside who is out for the year with a broken collarbone. We have seen Peters, the steady redshirt sophomore who is 3-1 as a starter but completing only 54.1 percent of his passes to a mega-watt cast of receivers. Now, let’s see Bradley, even if only in a significant reserve role.

This is not to cast aside Guadagni or Peters, both of whom could grow into good players. It is about the outsized potential of Bradley.

Remember, he is not your ordinary freshman.

Not your ordinary mid-major player, either. When the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Jacksonville native signed with Toledo in December, one national website headlined its story: “Four-star QB Carter Bradley makes shocking commitment to MAC team.”

Bradley was not just the top-rated recruit in the MAC. With a big, accurate arm and a bright mind, he was one of the better quarterback prospects in the country, rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and one of the top 25 pro-style passers by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

A coach’s son — his dad is Gus Bradley, the former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the current defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers — Carter had his pick of offers from bigger schools.

Indiana. Louisville. Pittsburgh. Purdue. Ole Miss. Rutgers. Syracuse. West Virginia. Wisconsin.

All coveted Bradley.

He chose Toledo.

Let’s see what he’s got.

True, we’re not at practice, and we’ll trust Candle’s judgment here. But if Guadagni, Peters, and Bradley are to compete for the starting job next fall, Toledo could do worse than having game samples on all of them.

And it could do worse than breaking Bradley in Thursday at Kent State, which, as it happens, has the worst pass defense in the MAC.

If Bradley is the guy Toledo believes — a big-time talent who breathes the behind-the-scenes details — he can handle it.

So, what say you?

“Well, I think he’s going to play — or [freshman] Cross Wilkinson — is going to play when he’s ready to play,” Candle said. “I wouldn’t put somebody out there that: A) I thought didn’t give us the best change to win; or B) put them in a situation where it’s counterproductive to them moving forward and their confidence. Against VMI, Carter played pretty well, but it was late and it was a watered-down plan. Their could be time and spots for that the next couple of games. We’ll see.”

If there are, we’ll see too. We’ll see you at the game.