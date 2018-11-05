When the llama visited Christ the King

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can’t arrange a summit with the Dalai Lama, why not just bring in a llama?

Regardless of ecclesiastical connection, first grader Cheryl Culpert was giddy to meet the exulted presence of this Andean livestock animal brought from the Toledo Zoo to Christ The King elementary school on November 1, 1965, where Blade photographer Lee Merkle captured the moment.

The camelid was particularly interested in the young girl’s socks, no doubt determining if the material was of its own wool.

With a little math, we can guess Cheryl would have been born after the school was built, but not much after.

The Blade reported that the Toledo Catholic Diocese broke ground for what was the 49th parochial school in the metropolitan area on Feb. 1, 1954. The Rev. Basil F. Goes presided at the shovel-turning ceremony at 4100 Harvest Lane as other interested members of the community and the parish looked on to the fallow mud where the school and church cornerstone would lie.

On August 27, 1955, The Blade would photograph the near-complete structure. But when the school year began on Sept. 27, Christ the King’s own history notes that the classes for 134 1st to 7th graders were in the basement of St. Pius X School.

School wouldn’t start in the new building until Nov. 2 — which happened to coincide with the first snowfall of the year. Despite the chaos and frolic, the notion of a school snow day can bring, everyone got to class. Some, however, needed the help of Father Goes himself as he shuttled students by car because the school’s lone bus was initially grounded from a frozen battery.

Full day classes in complete classrooms wouldn’t happen until Nov. 29.

The iconic 65-foot tower with 20-foot cross on the church would be added in 1983.

