Musicians to gather for SPLICE Festival at BGSU

Composers and performers will gather this weekend in Bowling Green for the SPLICE Festival, a three-day event that melds live performance with new technology and explores the edgier side of contemporary music.

Centered on electronics and computer-driven composition, the musical ground covered wanders far afield from the classical concert hall and acoustic-centered music. A series of concerts and presentations will cover topics ranging from neo-aesthetics and breaking technology to contemporary performance practice. The goal is to inspire creativity, share new ideas, and educate the public.

The theme for this year’s festival is music showcasing interactions between acoustic musicians and electronically produced sounds. The featured performer is electro-acoustic harpist Jennifer Ellis. Workshops on electronic music and its history, talks by festival participants, and five concerts spaced over the three days will fill out the agenda.

The event is sponsored by the Mid-American Center for Contemporary music housed at the University. Admission to all festival events is free. A complete schedule and list of locations can be found at splicemusic.org.

Additionally this week at BGSU, the Early Music Ensemble and Graduate String Quartet presents a free recital 8 p.m. Thursday in Bryan Recital Hall. The Student Reed Quintet gives a recital 4 p.m. Sunday. Violinist Yu-Fan Chen from Ball State University gives a recital 7 p.m. Tuesday. Pianist Solungga Liu performs a recital 8 p.m. Wednesday. All concerts are free in Bryan Recital Hall, Moore Musical Arts Center.

■ The University of Toledo jazz faculty hosts trombonist Jay Ashby 7 p.m. Tuesday in the University of Toledo Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall, 1910 W. Rocket Dr. 419-530-2448 or utoledo.edu.

■ Musica Antigua de Toledo opens their landmark season with Forty Years of Favorites 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds Rd. musicaantiguatoledo.org.

■ Members of the Toledo Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, Tom Curry and Neil Kraft, share a free recital of patriotic music in honor of Veteran’s Day 3 p.m. Sunday in the IHM Motherhouse Chapel, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe.

■ The Toledo Swiss Singers open their 150th season with a concert titled Mountains & Moons on Nov. 18. Festivities begin with a roast pork dinner at 3 p.m. followed by the concert at the Chalet at Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon. Deadline for concert and dinner ticket reservations ($25 adults, $20 children under 13) is Monday, with concert tickets only ($12) available at the door. 419-206-0975. For more information visit yodeltoledo.org.

■ The Creative Noises Live! performance series offers harpist Denise Grupp-Verbon in her annual faculty recital 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Studio Theatre, Owens Community College Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 30335 Oregon Rd., Perrysburg. For information call 567-661-2787 or visit owens.edu.

■ The United State Air Force Band’s Hot Brass Ensemble performs a free evening of popular music and jazz 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St., Monroe. Tickets are required. Call 734-242-7722 or visit usafhotbrassmonroe.eventbrite.com.

■ Five Sax, a modern-style saxophone quintet, performs innovative and imaginative repertoire 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bryan Arts and Education Auditorium, 120 South Beech St., Bryan. Tickets are $5-$30. Call 419-636-3550 or visit 419-636-7099 or wccca-los.org.

■ The Adrian Symphony presents Romeo and the Gang, music of Prokofiev, Bernstein, Gershwin, and Tchaikovsky 3 p.m. Sunday at Dawson Auditorium, Adrian College. For tickets call 517-264-3121 or visit adriansymphony.org.

■ Violinist Rachel Barton Pine joins the Ann Arbor Symphony for excerpts from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires 8 p.m. Saturday at the Michigan Theater, 603 Liberty St., Ann Arbor. Tickets are available by calling 734-994-4801 or at a2so.com.

■The annual cabaret Wine, Women, and Song features performances by local female celebrities 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Pianist Louis Nagel explores literature of J.S. Bach 2 p.m. Sunday. Both events are at the Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor. For tickets call 734-769-2999 or visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com.

■ Michigan Opera Theatre presents Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Wednesday, and Nov. 16 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. Tickets start at $39. Call 313-237-7464 or visit michiganopera.org.

■ Opera MODO offers Glitter and Be Gala hosted opera characters Musetta, Violetta, and Cunegonde 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Motown Mansion, 918 West Boston Blvd., Detroit. For tickets from $95 to $245, visit operamodo.com.

■ The Towne and Country Players present their annual veteran’s tribute, Stars and Stripes and Swingmania, 3 p.m. Sunday at McCormick School, 325 Ohio St., Huron. Tickets are $15 and free for veterans free. Call 419-668-0637.

■ The Toledo SymphonyLab™ radio podcast from WGTE Public Media earned a Touchstone Award for Broadcasting Excellence from the Press Club of Toledo. The weekly half-hour series is a behind-the-scenes look at the world of classical music with host Brad Cresswell (WGTE), TSO Panelists: Zak Vassar (president and CEO), Merwin Siu (artist administrator), and Felecia Kanney (director of marketing), and featured guests. It airs 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays on WGTE FM 91.3 wgte.org/lab.

■ BGSU composer Elainie Lillios is one of 14 composers to receive a commission from the Fromm Music Foundation of Harvard University to compose a piece for the SPLICE Ensemble. Exploring the concept of time in Living Between Seconds, the work will be completed by the end of June 2020.

