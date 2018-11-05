Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018
Best Buy says it needs 500 seasonal workers

FINDLAY — Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co., which two months ago said it might need hundreds of temporary workers this holiday season at its distribution center in Findlay, on Monday confirmed those plans and said it wants to fill 500 seasonal positions at the center to work through the end of the year.

Wages will start at $14 per hour for first shift workers and $15 per hour for those on the second shift. Openings are for general warehouse workers, which will handle packages, and for merchandise processors, who help fulfill e-commerce orders.

The retailers said applicants can apply for the jobs through temp agencies Spherion or Kelly Services.

