County jail measure rejected

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas County voters on Tuesday rejected by 18 percentage points a measure that would have funded a new county jail construction in North Toledo.

Preliminary tallies showed 59 percent against the bond issue and 41 percent in favor. They represent 100 percent of precincts reporting. Officials posted results about 12:30 a.m.

The proposed measure was a 1.37-mill tax increase at up to 37 years. Plans included a new jail along the 5700 block of North Detroit Avenue, near East Alexis Road. Funding would also construct a separate behavioral health solution center.

Keep the Jail Downtown Toledo member Mary Dutkowski said group leaders were excited late Tuesday as results came in. They expected Issue 10 to fail, she said.

“I hope the county commissioners look at this and realize they need to listen to the voters of Lucas County and keep the jail downtown,” Ms. Dutkowski said.

Ms. Dutkowski said she believes those who opposed the measure expressed concerns over location and cost.

Commissioner Pete Gerken could not be reached by press deadline Tuesday.

Advocates for the measure touted for months several features, including increased justice and treatment, safety for law enforcement, and long-term taxpayer savings.

Toledo Police Patrolman's Association and UAW Local 3056, which counts Lucas County sheriff's deputies and corrections officers among its ranks, announced their support for Issue 10. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Chief George Kral spoke in favor of the matter as well.

If passed, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would have paid about $48 per year, beginning next year. Levy funding would cover total project costs of about $180 million.

The current downtown jail was built in 1977. Officials describe it as aging and in need of replacement, and a 2014 feasibility study found the jail overcrowded and requiring repair.

Several leaders highlighted the behavioral health solution center in its efforts to help those in need.

Medical staff on site at the treatment center can aid with sobering, calming, and stabilizing from crisis. The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County would provide for center operations in the partnership.

The jail site has faced opposition from Keep the Jail Downtown Toledo, which says the facility should remain near courts and affiliated services. Members gathered signatures for ballot access regarding a proposed Toledo city charter change to ensure any new jail may only be built in the downtown area.

It appeared this would not reach the ballot, but the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the matter should have gone to Toledo City Council first to pass an ordinance before the initiative could move forward. City council later approved sending the downtown jail charter amendment language to the Lucas County Board of Elections, whose board members previously rejected placing the measure on the November ballot.

Board members voted so on advice from their legal representation because they believed it would beyond the scope of what Toledo law can enforce.

The proposal now appears headed for an as-yet-unscheduled special election. County officials have said they do not believe a city-voter amendment can enforce where the county constructs a jail.

The county's latest plan to build a new jail and behavioral health center comes after commissioners in 2017 approved adding to the ballot that year a 1.9-mill property tax to fund construction of a $150 million jail. It also would have raised $7.7 million annually toward jail operations.

The proposal drew opposition from residents of South Toledo neighborhoods, who pushed against plans to build the facility on Angola Road near Airport Highway. Commissioners eventually removed that proposal from the ballot.