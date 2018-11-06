Toledo officials consider leasing former Champion Spark Plug site to local contractor

ADVERTISEMENT

A proposal to lease the city’s portion of the former Champion Spark Plug site to Crestline Paving and Excavating for $1 a year has at least one area contractor questioning how the deal came together.

Toledo City Council on Wednesday will discuss the proposed five-year lease, which would allow Crestline to acquire the city’s 8.78-acre portion of the roughly 17-acre site and use it to store construction equipment. The proposal also asks council to waive competitive bidding for the lease because Crestline is a neighboring business and has agreed to maintain the property, which in the past has been a hot spot for illegal dumping.

“I think we’re lucky to have them take this property over,” Bill Burkett, the city’s commissioner of business development, told city council last week.

But Michael Fitch, who runs Willcrest Concrete Corp., is working to persuade councilman to open up the lease for bid.

“Are you going to give this $1 lease to other people who can benefit from it?” he said. “It’s just fair if it’s an open bid. Then everybody has a chance.”

Mr. Fitch said he is interested in utilizing the property at 750 Montrose Ave. for storage for his business, and he was unaware the city was looking to lease it. He submitted his own proposal to city officials on Monday, which offers $2,400 in monthly payments and otherwise maintains the same terms of the city’s proposed lease agreement with Crestline.

Mr. Fitch added that if there’s enough interest in the property from other bidders, his offer could increase.

“I just think it should be an open bid. Then the city will actually be able to make some money on it,” he said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is cleaning up the former factory site, six years after its buildings were torn down and three years after a subsequent owner was sentenced in Lucas County Common Pleas Court for improper asbestos removal and disposal. It had once been one of Toledo’s most iconic businesses.

The city bought the southern portion of the site in 2017 and intends to acquire the northern portion once environmental remediation is complete. At that point, it’ll market the roughly 18-acre site as a package deal for sale, Mr. Burkett said.

He said it makes sense to lease the city-owned portion to Crestline, which has pledged to ensure it doesn’t revert back to an eyesore in the neighborhood, but the lease would include language that would allow the city to cancel the contract if a better offer comes along.

However, if the lease is terminated before its five years are up the city would reimburse Crestline for up to $10,000 in expenses should the contractor upgrade the site’s lighting and fencing.

“The bottom line is we’re willing to consider other options for this lease,” Mr. Burkett said.

City Councilman Tyrone Riley, who has been meeting with the neighborhood’s block watch about the site, said councilmen have decided not to vote on the lease at their meeting Wednesday to give themselves time to read through the proposal and to address Mr. Fitch’s concerns. The public will have more time to weigh in, too, he said.

Mr. Riley said he hasn’t had a chance to meet with Mr. Fitch, but he wants to learn more about how he proposes to use the space.

“If there’s some other interested bidders out there that’s willing to offer more than what we have on the table, I think we have to entertain it, depending on the use,” he said. “The important fact is what the property is going to be utilized for, and is it going to be compatible with the neighborhood?”