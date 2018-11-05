Drug dealer enters guilty plea in federal court

ADVERTISEMENT

Large-scale drug dealer Gary Hill Sr., pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Monday for his involvement in shipping heroin and cocaine.

Hill, 64, who said he was born in Toledo, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Monday to drug conspiracy.

While he could face up to life in prison, through a plea agreement, the government and the defense jointly agreed to a sentence of 20 years. Judge Jeffrey Helmick said he will likely follow that recommendation at sentencing on Feb. 27.

A charge of use of telecommunications to facilitate drug conspiracy will be dismissed.

Hill admitted he was involved in a drug conspiracy with several other co-defendants from October, 2012 through February, 2017, in which the group possessed and distributed high levels of heroin and cocaine.

The sentence will run concurrently to a sentence out of the Eastern District of Michigan, and he will be placed on 10 years of supervision following his release, Judge Helmick said.

“You knew it was wrong to do so?,” Judge Helmick asked.

“Yes,” Hill replied.

The defendants worked together to bring kilogram-level amounts of heroin and cocaine from the Detroit area and sell the drugs in and around Toledo.

Twenty-two people were indicted for their roles in the drug conspiracy enterprise. Many of them have entered pleas in their cases, while some cases are still pending.