Man pleads not guilty to fondling woman's foot without consent

A man who was recently sentenced to probation related to fondling a woman’s feet without her consent in Wood County pleaded not guilty to doing the same to two women in Toledo.

Joseph L. Jones, 31, of the 2500 block of Charlestown Avenue, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Toledo Municipal Court to two counts of sexual imposition and aggravated menacing, all first-degree misdemeanors, in two separate cases.

His bond was set as a recognizance bond and he was released on GPS supervision, according to court records.

In one case, Mr. Jones is accused of approaching a woman on June 23 while at a grocery store on Jackman Road and began a conversation, records show. Eventually, he began talking about the woman’s feet.

He is accused of grabbing the victim’s foot, taking her flip-flop off, and “asking her to point her toes while stating that he wished the victim was single because he would rub her feet every day,” records show.

The woman was able to get away from him and hide in the back of the store until her husband picked her up, according to court records.

In the second case, Mr. Jones is accused of approaching a woman on Oct. 8 while on the jogging trail in Ottawa Park. She said he made several comments that led her to believe he’d been watching her for weeks, court records show. She told police she was alone on the secluded trail with him and she froze in fear.

She said Mr. Jones took off her shoe and massaged her foot. He became distracted by approaching bicyclists, at which time she was able to get away, court records show.

Soon after the October incident, Mr. Jones was found guilty of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, following a two-day jury trial in Wood County Court of Common Pleas. The jury found him not guilty of third-degree felony abduction and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor. He was ultimately sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records.

Those charges stemmed from an April, 2017, incident at the Meijer store on East Wooster Street in Bowling Green. According to court records and testimony, a woman said Mr. Jones approached her at the store, engaged her in conversation, and then started touching her shoes and feet.

Mr. Jones was convicted in 2017 on four charges of sexual imposition/offensive or reckless sexual contact after he approached women in stores, complimented them on their shoes, and, in two cases, placed his hand in their shoes and rubbed their feet. In two other cases, he persuaded women to remove their shoes and then sucked their toes.