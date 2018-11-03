Daily Log: 11/3

ADVERTISEMENT

Births

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Racquel and Jaleel Hightower, Perrysburg, girl, Oct. 24.

Jessica Williams, Toldeo, girl, Oct. 26.

Erica and Bjorn Schult, Toledo, boy, Oct. 26.

Jessica Napolski, Toledo, girl, Oct. 28.

Chasity Fonseca, Toledo, boy, Oct. 28.

Jordan Clark, Toledo, girl, Oct. 29.

Rana Abushaban and Khaled Abuhantiash, Sylvania, boy, Oct. 29.

Brittany and Craig Nagel, Holland, girl, Oct. 29.

Chelsea and Joshua Iffland, Blissfield, Mich., girl, Oct. 29.

Jessica Rychener, Toledo, boy, Oct. 29.

Christie and William Hood, Toledo, boy, Oct. 30.

Machensie Nachtrab, Toledo, girl, Oct. 31.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Angela and Shaun Bruinix, Archbold, Ohio, boy, Oct. 27.

Brittany Moore, Defiance, girl, Oct. 29.

Danielle Larnhart, Swanton, girl, Oct. 29.

Salina and Michael Weinrich, Perrysburg, girl, Oct. 29.

Traci and Aundre Shabaa, Toledo, girl, Oct. 30.

Angela Castillo, Toledo, boy, Oct. 30.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Jorden and Bradley Pelland, Delta, Ohio, girl, Nov. 2.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Oct. 26, 2018

Jamie Maldonado, 40, fabricator, and Melissa Monroe, 38, surgical technician, both of Toledo.

James Irmen, 31, line operator, and Krysta Adamczyk, 32, project manager, both of Waterville.

Derek Bodine, 42, and Tiffany Baker, 41, phlebotomist, both of Toledo.

Brandon Maran, 26, engineer, and Kathryn Torti, 27, teacher, both of Toledo.

Thomas Falkenburg, steel worker, and Shawnna Vardaman, 19, dock worker, both of Toledo.

Murl Klink, 36, laborer, and Nicole Binai, 38, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Justin Eff, 25, HVAC technician, and Rebecca Bandsuch, 28, sales, both of Toledo.

Timothy Hughlett, Jr., 36, roofer, and Betty Padgett, 36, roofer, both of Toledo.

Daniel Buzaleski, 44, consultant, of Sylvania, and Jennifer Spears, 39, computer technician, of Findlay.

Oct. 29, 2018

Michael Fears, 59, manager, of Toledo, and Norma Clemons, 53, nurse assistant, of Maple Heights, Ohio.

Zachary Bettis, 27, produce supervisor, and Felicia Norris, 24, lead scan coordinator, both of Toledo.

John Loy, 30, U.S. Coast Guard, of Miami Beach, Fla., and Kala Jablonski, 26, teacher, of Toledo.

Thomas McCullough, 50, meat clerk, and Catherine Pietrowski, manager, both of Holland.

Allen Yates, 49, of Toledo, and Leslie Barber, 34, housekeeper, of Salem, Ore.

Dale Oldenburg, 22, direct support professional, and Lexus O’Connell, 22, both of Toledo.

Stephen Collins, 29, project manager, and Sierra Gilmore, 26, bank teller, both of Toledo.

Oct. 30, 2018

Timothy Holmes, 27, and Jolene Leese, 42, both of Toledo.

Jay Stricker, 41, controls engineer, and Amanda Murphy, 30, quality engineer, both of Waterville.

John Deffenbaugh, 59, retired, and Sheryl Dodson aka Deffenbaugh, 53, house cleaning, both of Toledo.

Alphanso Murphy, 40, and Kezia Brown, 51, factory worker, both of Toledo.

Glenn Miller, 30, shipping receiving clerk, and Gabriel Roberts, 27, both of Toledo.

Oct. 31, 2018

Harry Wilson, Jr., 21, student, and Alexis Knapp, 21, factory worker, both of Toledo.

Aaron Michalski, 45, storekeeper, and Tammy Averkamp, 52, administrative assistant, both of Oregon.

Eddie Pittman, 60, deputy treasurer, of Holland, and Stacey Young, 51, county employee, of Toledo.

Trevor Roby, 26, transportation leader, and Ashley Hayes, 30, sourcing specialist, both of Maumee.

Gregory Collins, 32, print technician, and Christine Lakin, 30, sales, both of Toledo.

Boanerges Aquino Aviles, 29, self-employed, and Brandi Salazar, 35, self-employed, both of Toledo.

Kyle Torres, 25, laborer, of Toledo, and Brianne DeShetler, 25, cashier, of Northwood.

Wendy Smith, 42, cook, and Carrie Warchol, 43, training and development coordinator, both of Toledo.

Thomas Miller, Jr., 35, steelworker, of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Brandi Godwin, 27, production worker, of Sylvania.

Louis Keiser, 35, technician, and Sara Eversman, 36, finance, both of Temperance.

Travis Baughey, 47, factory worker, and Lori Grisham, 49, factory worker, both of Adrian.

Shawn Tippin, 25, factory worker, and Rachel Godsey, 25, both of Toledo.

James Staton, Jr., 34, maintenance technician, and Andrea Thomas, 35, customer service, both of Toledo.

Omar Parker, 37, construction, and Bre’Anna Graves, 27, battery inspector, both of Toledo.

Samuel Arnett, 20, stocker, and Candice St. John, 20, shift supervisor, both of Toledo.

Daniel Snoderly, 38, cashier, and Cayla Miller, 29, homemaker, both of Toledo.

David Westlund, 56, and Dixie Price Whalen, aka, Whalen, 57, nurse assistant, both of Swanton.

Nov. 1, 2018

Steven Nuzum, 39, truck driver, and Crystal Slover, 31, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Robert Boone, assaulted in 500 block of Crittenden.

Taylor Houston, assaulted in 4200 block of North Lockwood.

Kytrell Brown, assaulted in 1100 block of Dorr.

James Coffey, shot at Boles and Sisson.

Marcellus Hunt, shot at residence in 1000 block of Nebraska.

Robert Bender, assaulted in 4300 block of Lyman.

Johnathan Hurst, shot in 100 block of Worthington.

Sheryl Walker, assaulted in 4600 block of Lewis.

James Warner, stabbed in 4900 block of Suder.

Burglaries

Drewso Ltd., nothing reported stolen from business in 2100 block of West Alexis.

Cathy Barnes, cash, jewelry, medicines, and personal papers from residence in 1500 block of Jermain.

Michael Huff, television from residence in 1000 block of Cuthbert.

Charles Eckhart, Sr., assaulted during burglary at residence in 1700 block of North Michigan.

Maumee Valley Fabrications, speakers from plant in 4800 block of Bennett.

Hand Construction and Facility Services, air compressor and ladder from business in 500 block of Cuthbert.

Kerry Stewart, televisions from residence in 1800 block of Talbot.

Riverview Yacht Club, nothing reported stolen from building in 5900 block of Edgewater.

Kokosing Inc., nothing reported stolen from fenced lot in 1000 block of Jeep.

Vanguard Group, water heater from residence in 3100 block of North Ontario.

Ashley Carter, credit cards and televisions from residence in 3500 block of Hilltop.

Hanna Nijim, nothing reported stolen from residence in 2300 block of Havenwood.

Donna Hunt, medicine from residence in 2300 block of Belvedere.

Tia Ashley, handgun and television from residence in 800 block of Siegel.

Kelly Ferko, burglary reported at residence in 2500 block of Consaul.

Tatiana Magana, videos, video games, controller, and controller from residence in 1900 block of South Ottawa Cove.