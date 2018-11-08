Daily Log: 11/8

ADVERTISEMENT

Births

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Santana and Armond Harris, Findlay, girl, Nov. 6.

Lyndsay Majerowski, Oregon, girl, Nov. 7.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Taylor Knode and Scott Histed, Maumee, boy, Nov. 2.

Angela and James Powell, Toledo, boy, Nov. 2.

Brittney and Adam Liggett, Toledo, boy, Nov. 3.

Stacy and Todd Furstenberg, Toledo, boy, Nov. 3.

Courtney and Josh Darcangelo, Toledo, boy, Nov. 3.

Angelica Gonzalez and Daniel Pacheco, Toledo, girl, Nov. 3.

Rileigh Vasquez, Perrysburg, boy, Nov. 3.

Sabrina Lesage, Swanton, twin girls, Nov. 4.

Duaa and Hussain Al Yousif, Toledo, boy, Nov. 4.

Devon and Michael Schroeder, Toledo, girl, Nov. 5.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Nov. 5, 2018

Craig Merritt, 39, driver, and Angela Nehring, 43, both of Toledo.

John Marwa, 50, journalist, and Beth Gokor, 51, teacher, both of Toledo.

Trever Smith, 29, wood worker, of Blissfield, Mich., and Shelby Orner, 25, food service, of Morenci, Mich.

Matthew Witt, 24, mechanic, and Christy Grady-Love, 26, team leader, both of Toledo.

Dontaye Miller, 28, cook, of Toledo, and Cleopatra Finlayson, 41, of Jamaica.

Nov. 6, 2018

Christopher McLaughlin, 36, warehouse logistics, and Erin Summers, 40, office administration, both of Temperance.

Robert Saggese, 73, retired, and Patricia Toney, 70, retired, both of Sylvania.

Chad Pudvan, 27, aircraft mechanic, and Kayla Johnson, 24, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Brandon Bettinger, 25, farmer, and Leslie Gergich, 24, teacher, both of Swanton,

Antonio Genito 28, and Kelsey Lowden, 28, self employed, both of Waterville.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Kayla Luginbuhl from Stephen Luginbuhl.

Brett Friend from Erika Friend.