West Toledo residents displaced by mattress fire

Toledo firefighters extinguished a mattress fire late Wednesday that displaced residents of a West Toledo apartment.

There were no immediate reports of injury and no report of a cause or damage estimate.

Crews were called about 9:20 p.m. to the 5800 block of Yermo Drive and a building in an apartment complex. Arriving firefighters encountered smoke in the hallway, but when no source of the blaze was discovered, the battalion chief in command at 9:30 p.m. called a second alarm.

Firefighters later found a burning mattress in a first-floor apartment, which they doused.

The blaze was declared under control at 9:36 p.m., and the second alarm was canceled two minutes later.

Because of the volume of smoke, firefighters evacuated residents from the three-story building.