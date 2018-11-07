West Toledo residents displaced by mattress fire

Toledo firefighters extinguished a mattress fire late Wednesday that displaced residents of a West Toledo apartment.
There were no immediate reports of injury and no report of a cause or damage estimate.
Crews were called about 9:20 p.m. to the 5800 block of Yermo Drive and a building in an apartment complex. Arriving firefighters encountered smoke in the hallway, but when no source of the blaze was discovered, the battalion chief in command at 9:30 p.m. called a second alarm.
Firefighters later found a burning mattress in a first-floor apartment, which they doused.
The blaze was declared under control at 9:36 p.m., and the second alarm was canceled two minutes later.
Because of the volume of smoke, firefighters evacuated residents from the three-story building.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.