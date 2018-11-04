Candidates take final swings at reaching voters

ADVERTISEMENT

BOWLING GREEN — Jon Husted told a group of GOP faithful in Bowling Green Sunday that they are the choir — and now they need to sing to the congregation.

“This election is only a few hours away,” the lieutenant governor candidate said, imploring voters whose minds are already made up to spread the word to friends and neighbors.

“It isn’t about me,” said Mr. Husted, the running mate of Republican Mike DeWine. “It’s really about the future of this great state.”

With lines forming outside early vote centers across the state, midterm election turnout is on track to surpass 2014 — and some are forecasting it might reach presidential election levels.

Both parties tapped that booming interest Sunday in northwest Ohio, using the threat of a loss in toss-up races to motivate voters in a final push before Tuesday.

That term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich and President Trump have both separately rallied for Mr. DeWine — Mr. Trump is returning Monday to Cleveland — “speaks to what is at stake in this election,” Mr. Husted said.

“Frankly, this is the only thing John Kasich and Donald Trump have agreed on,” Mr. Husted said, referencing the animosity between the two men. Mr. Kasich, who many speculate is considering another presidential run, lost the Republican primary to Mr. Trump.

“I’ve never seen a year like this,” said Bowling Green Rep. Bob Latta, who faces a challenge from newcomer Democrat Michael Galbraith of Maumee. “The other side is energized.”

“I can’t stress how important this election is,” said U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, introducing northeast Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci, who used one of his final appearances before the President’s visit to say his lagging poll numbers weren’t as bad as they appear in the Senate race against Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Asked whether he would appear on stage beside the President, Mr. Renacci said he was told he would be greeting the President, a sign the rally is intended to boost Mr. DeWine more than Mr. Renacci.

“So we’ll see what happens,” Mr. Renacci said.

The Senate hopeful has focused his campaign on appealing to Mr. Trump’s base, but Sunday he had a message for moderates who may not like the President.

“We do have a divided county and there are people who hate him no matter what. You may not like what he tweets or what he says, but you gotta like what’s going on” with the economy, he said.

While Republicans gathered at a Philadelphia cheese steak joint in Bowling Green owned by state Rep. Theresa Gavarone and her husband, Democrats showed up in the hundreds for Toledo Councilman Peter Ujvagi’s annual Paprikash Dinner in Toledo’s Old West End, a fund-raiser held on the Sunday before Election Day.

The 38-year event was headlined by Tom Perez, the Democratic National Committee chairman, who made three Ohio stops in his Sunday midterm blitz before jetting to Wisconsin.

“The silver lining of the most dangerous president in American history is that people are finally waking up,” he said, telling the crowd to be ready for anything on Election Day.

“Conventional wisdom said Doug Jones couldn’t win, and now he’s a senator,” referring to the Alabama Democrat who beat Roy Moore in an upset special election. “There’s nothing conventional about America anymore.”

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper rehashed to dinner guests the loss Democrats faced in 2010, the year Mr. Kasich ousted incumbent Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland and the GOP captured the U.S. House.

“I hope the memory we take away from tonight is that two days later we changed the world,” he said.

John Ross, an 18-year-old Bowling Green State University student who is casting his first ballot for Republicans, said a loss “would just fuel the fire.”

“It would be a waste to protest when we could just prepare for the next election,” he said.