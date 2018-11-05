Trump to rally in Cleveland; police investigate bomb threat

ADVERTISEMENT

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump will begin his election eve stumping in Cleveland before stopping in Indiana and Missouri.

The President is here to boost Republicans heading into Tuesday, capping off an active midterm season. The Ohio governor’s race between Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray is forecast to be close, as are races for other statewide offices. Republican Jim Renacci is also locked in a battle against incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat.

The President is scheduled to deliver his remarks just before 3 p.m. at the I-X Center. Doors open at noon.

His visit comes as Cleveland police Monday morning investigated a bomb threat at a business located near the I-X Center and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Police were called about 8 a.m. to Mazzella Lifting Technologies in the 21000 block of Aerospace Parkway.

Investigators have not said whether the threat is in any way related to President Trump’s visit.

Some are predicting turnout for the 2018 midterms could reach presidential election levels. Lines at Toledo’s Early Vote Center on Sunday snaked around the building. Lucas County election officials say 12,000 people have early voted as this weekend. Turnout in the 2014 midterm was 40 percent of registered voters versus 71 percent in 2016.

At stake nationwide are 23 seats the Democrats are hoping to capture for control of the U.S. House. Two of Ohio’s congressional districts, the 1st and 12th, currently held by Republicans, are being closely watched in that battle.