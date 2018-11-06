Officials monitoring reported problems in Lucas County polling locations

ADVERTISEMENT

Early morning problems Tuesday at several polling places in Lucas County resulted in a number of voters being turned away and asked to come back later, which was a mistake by poll workers, according to the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Theresa M. Gabriel, BOE deputy director, said the problems at three polling places — Hawkins Elementary, Rogers High School, and Sylvania Senior Center — involved the setup of the electronic poll books. As a result, poll workers told voters to leave and return later. Ms. Gabriel said those people should have been offered paper ballots, adding no voter should be turned away.

“(The poll workers) should have known that,” she said.

A BOE official is collecting information about what went wrong, she said, so the BOE can better address how to solve it. The electronic poll books are being fixed immediately.

Ms. Gabriel also said people were lined up Tuesday outside the Lucas County Early Vote Center, but that center closed Monday afternoon after early voting concluded and is not a polling place anymore. Residents should go to their polling place, which can be found on the BOE’s website or the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Terry Burton, deputy director of the Wood County Board of Elections, said no major issues have been reported so far.

“Everything’s up and running and we’re voting voters,” he said.

Wood County doesn’t track voter turnout throughout the day, he said, adding elections officials won’t know how many people cast ballots until after the polls close and the votes are counted.

A representative from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office said no issues or complaints have been received so far related to voting.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ohio and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan.

Just under 8.1 million Ohioans are registered to vote, and Ohioans requested more than 1.2 million absentee ballots before Tuesday. As of last week, 737,157 absentee ballots were cast — 560,111 by mail and 177,046 in person at designated early voting centers.

Lucas County saw 36,429 absentee ballots requested this year — a 52 percent increase from the 23,950 requested in 2014. So far, 16,951 absentee ballots have been cast by mail or in person compared to 12,234 in 2014. In neighboring Wood County, 9,893 voters have pulled absentee ballots, a roughly 68 percent increase compared to 5,886 ballots pulled four years ago. Of the 2018 ballots, 6,294 have been cast compared to 3,644 in 2014.

In 2014, Ohio turnout was 40 percent, versus 71 percent for the 2016 presidential election.

Check back for updates.