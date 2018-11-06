Webb poised to win county treasurer seat

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas County Treasurer Lindsay Webb appeared to win the effort to keep her seat over challenger Lori Brodie, with preliminary returns showing her in a comfortable lead.

Ms. Webb, a Democrat, held a vote lead of about 56 percent compared to 44 percent for Ms. Brodie, the Republican mayor of Waterville, with 100 percent of precincts reporting at 12:45 a.m.

Ms. Webb, 43, was appointed to replace Wade Kapszukiewicz, who left the treasurer post when he became mayor of Toledo in January. The winner of Tuesday’s race will finish Mr. Kapszukiewicz’s unexpired term.

With preliminary results, that appeared to be Ms. Webb.

“It has been a long campaign, and I feel totally honored to have the support of the voters in Lucas County,” Ms. Webb said, adding that she loves her job as treasurer and was happy to see voters wanted her to keep it.

She said she was pleased to have “the support to move forward to put my own stamp on the office even more than I already have.” Before becoming treasurer Ms. Webb of Point Place served on Toledo City Council for 10 years.

Mrs. Brodie, 52, has been Waterville’s mayor since January, 2012, and served on the city’s council from 2002 to 2009. When reached late Tuesday she said she was encouraged about the preliminary results, though they showed her trailing.

“I am optimistic that the other [about] 50 percent would be enough to get us into a really close race,” she said about 11 p.m., before final results were tabulated. “We ran a really great campaign and a really hard race. The results that have come in so far, we are really pleased with the numbers.”

The treasurer’s office is tasked with accurately accounting about $625 million annually. The treasurer also manages an investment portfolio typically exceeding $300 million.

When campaigning Ms. Webb cited her time on council where she gained experience with general-fund budgeting and large projects, as well as collecting more than $600 million in property taxes without incident as treasurer. She holds a law degree from the University of Toledo.

After appointment to succeed Mr. Kapszukiewicz, Ms. Webb took the oath of treasurer Jan. 10 and soon learned the county could not bond her because of her credit score. She filed a dispute with a credit-reporting agency and a private student loan company. The latter incorrectly determined she made her last payment 120 days late, when it was actually fully paid, Ms. Webb said.

She ultimately reached the necessary $1 million surety bond at a one-year premium cost of $10,000 to the county. Ms. Webb said her credit score is now 690.

Ms. Webb said she is aware of the bond’s cost and cut the office’s general fund budget by $45,000 this year, including leaving positions unfilled and negotiating lower rates with new management staff. She said she expects the bond premium will decrease.

During the campaign Mrs. Brodie highlighted her financial experience, including managing a family optometry business and as a senior financial analyst for Libbey-Owens-Ford, now part of the Pilkington Group Ltd. She holds a master of business administration degree from Ball State University.

She reports her credit score was 804 upon last check, qualifying for an annual bond of about $1,000 to $1,100.