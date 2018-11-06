DeWine beats Cordray; GOP retains Ohio government

ADVERTISEMENT

COLUMBUS — Republicans will retain their grip on control of Ohio state government as Mike DeWine on Tuesday defeated Democrat Richard Cordray for governor.

With the exception of rare Democratic wins for what is now an all-Republican Ohio Supreme Court, Democrats were losing all other statewide executive offices with 90 percent of the vote counted in all other statewide offices.

Live election results

“Tonight the night belongs to Republicans,” said Dave Yost, the Republican state auditor who won the race for attorney general.

Despite winning re-election, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown demonstrated no coattail effect to help fellow down-ticket Democrats.

Republican Mike DeWine had 51.5 percent of the vote to Democrat Richard Cordray's 45.6 percent. Libertarian Travis Irvine had 1.8 percent while the Green Party’s Constance Gadell-Newton counted 1.1 percent.

Democrats did not appear to have their traditional strong advantage in absentee and in-person early voting. Republicans kept within striking distance this year.

“We knew Democrats were enthusiastic about this election,” Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said. “I like where we came in on the early and absentee votes, much better than expected...

“We pushed for early vote in mailing absentee ballot applications out, so we expected to see more Republicans vote early,” she said. “It worked, but we still have a lot of Republicans that like to vote on Election Day.”

Most polls showed Mr. DeWine and Mr. Cordray locked in a statistical tie right up to Election Day. There was no early indication of a clear “blue wave” or “red tsunami” that were hoped for by the two major parties

With so much at stake, advertising took a negative tone early in the governor’s race with Mr. DeWine chiding Mr. Cordray, his predecessor as attorney general, as weak on crime with his support for Issue 1, the controversial ballot issue to lessen penalties for low-level, non-violent drug crimes, and blamed him for a backlog of untested rape kits.

Mr. Cordray and his supporters, in turn, portrayed Mr. DeWine as a pawn of deep-pocketed campaign donors and asleep at the switch as attorney general while Ohio’s largest online charter school, the now closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, bilked taxpayers of millions for students it couldn’t prove it taught.

Democrats determined that health care was a winning issue for them and used it at every opportunity to remind voters that one of Mr. DeWine’s first acts as attorney general in 2011 was to join fellow Republican attorneys general in challenging the constitutionality of the federal Affordable Care Act.

That made it more difficult for Mr. DeWine and other Republicans to later argue that they support protections for people with preexisting conditions given that such protections would have been erased if that lawsuit had been successful.

On the eve of Tuesday’s midterm election, President Trump appeared in Cleveland to rally for Mr. DeWine and other Republican candidates.

During an hour-long appearance — where he stoked fears about health care, immigration, and jobs to get Republicans to the polls — the President called the Democrats’ agenda “a socialist nightmare for our country.”

President Trump’s comments came just hours after Mr. Cordray and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who on Tuesday won his reelection bid, rallied the labor faithful in Columbus to hit the streets to knock on voters’ doors.

Your browser does not support the iframe HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Mr. Cordray's running mate is former Akron area congressman Betty Sutton while Mr. DeWine's is current Secretary of State Jon Husted.

There has been a Republican in Ohio’s governor’s office for 24 of the last 28 years, and during most of that time Mr. DeWine, 71, has held state or federal office.

Mr. Cordray, 59, narrowly lost the attorney general’s office to Mr. DeWine eight years ago. Most recently he was former President Obama’s director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection, an agency created in the wake of the Wall Street crisis. Mr. Cordray’s role there overlapped into President Trump’s first year.

In addition to attorney general, Mr. DeWine served as U.S. senator, congressman, lieutenant governor, and state senator.

Also on stake in Tuesday’s election, although not on the ballot, was the Ohio Redistricting Commission, the powerful, once-in-a-decade panel that will redraw state legislative districts and possibly congressional districts in 2021.

By capturing governor, auditor, and secretary of state, Republicans will again control the remap pen on the seven-member commission given that the four legislative members will be evenly split between the two parties.

With very early votes in other statewide races:

— Attorney General: Republican state Auditor Dave Yost had 53.2 percent as he defeated Democratic former federal prosecutor Steve Dettelbach's 46.8 percent.

— Secretary of State: State Sen. Frank LaRose (R., Hudson) defeated state Rep. Kathleen Clyde (D., Kent) 51.6 percent to 46 percent in the battle to serve as Ohio’s top elections official and keeper of corporate records. Libertarian Dustin Hanna was drawing 2.3 percent.

— Auditor: State Rep. Keith Faber (R., Celina)was leading Democratic former congressman Zack Space 50.6 percent to 45.4 percent to serve as Ohio’s top bookkeeper. Libertarian Robert C. Coogan drew 4 percent.

— Treasurer: Rep. Robert Sprague (R., Findlay), the only northwest Ohioan on the statewide ballot, defeated Democratic attorney Rob Richardson, of Cincinnati, 54.2 percent to 45.8 percent to serve as the state’s top broker and banker.

—Supreme Court justice: Democratic, Cleveland-based appellate Judge Melody J. Stewart was leading newly appointed Republican Justice Mary DeGenaro 52.2 percent to 47.8 percent, If victorious, Judge Stewart would be the first African American Democrat elected to statewide elected office.

—Supreme Court justice: Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael P. Donnelly, the Democrat, was leading Republican appellate Judge Craig Baldwin, of Newark, 60.6 percent to 39.4 percent. The winner will replace Republican Justice Terrence O’Donnell who could not seek re-election because of his age.

Check back for updates.