Toledo mayor confident regional water charter amendment will pass

Toledo officials are confident they have the go-ahead to create a new commission with their suburban water customers that will recommend drinking water rates for all who buy it from Toledo’s system.

Issue 15, a ballot proposal to amend Toledo City Charter to allow a regional water commission to form, was on its way to approval Tuesday night.

With 55 percent of Lucas County precincts reported at 11:15 p.m., 70 percent of votes cast on the issue were in the affirmative.

“It’s a good thing for our region,” said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, who was watching the election results from his Old Orchard home. “We're encouraged that Issue 15 is on the course to pass, but this is only the next in a number of important steps that have to be taken to achieve a true regional water system.”

The mayor pitched his plan to form the water commission in May after it became clear that the majority of city council members didn’t support his initial plan to form a Toledo Area Water Authority. TAWA is the strategy leaders from Toledo and its suburbs pledged in January to pursue, but it struggled to gain any popularity among Toledoans because the city would have had to lease or sell its water system to the regional authority under that scenario.

Under the commission plan Toledo will retain full ownership of its water system, including the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant that is undergoing $500 million worth of improvements. Mr. Kapszukiewicz plans to appoint the city’s top two utilities experts to serve on the new commission alongside one representative each from the suburbs that opt to purchase Toledo’s drinking water.

The commission will be tasked with equalizing water rates and creating a capital improvement plan for the system, as well as implementing lead-line replacement and low-income affordability programs.

Only Toledoans voted on the charter amendment Tuesday, but suburban leaders are just as interested in the results. Mayors from Sylvania, Perrysburg, and Maumee initially backed the TAWA plan, but they’ve been less receptive to the regional water commission because it allows Toledo City Council to retain veto power over setting rates.

The suburban communities are in the process of exploring other drinking water options, including tapping into the Michindoh Aquifer straddling the Ohio-Indiana border. They’ll soon have to decide whether to stay with Toledo’s system or get their water elsewhere, now that voters have weighed in on the charter amendment.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said he views forming the water commission as an example of how northwest Ohio’s municipalities can cooperate.

“If we can build a regional model that works on water, then we can do it on economic development, public transportation, and a number of other things,” he said.

He added that he is hopeful the new commission and plan for future water rates will be in place by early next year.

“I anticipate City Council will pass some ordinances before the end of the year to put some meat on the bones of the commission,” he said.

Suburban mayors aren’t the only ones who have expressed their disappointment in the regional water commission plan.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce didn’t go so far as to urge a “no” vote on the issue, but its leadership has criticized the plan for being too Toledo-centric. They’d prefer a regional water system setup where each participating municipality had an ownership stake in the infrastructure.

But early critics of Mr. Kapszukiewicz’s push to regionalize the water system championed Issue 15 in the final stretch to the polls. Citizen group Protect Our Water, lead by former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner, helped galvanize support for the ballot issue once it became clear Toledo officials would keep ownership of the plant.