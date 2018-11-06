Republican Bill Reineke poised to keep state 88th House District

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a good day for northwest Ohio Republicans running in General Assembly races.

As votes were being tallied across the region Tuesday night, it quickly became clear that Republican Bill Reineke would keep his seat in the 88th House District, where President Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 26 points in 2016.

Mr. Reineke commanded 66 percent of the votes in the district that includes all of Sandusky County and most of Seneca County, defeating Democratic challenger Rachel Crooks.

Mr. Reineke, who has been in office for four years, ran unopposed in the last election and is the Ohio House’s assistant majority whip.

Ms. Crooks caught the attention of Ohio House Democrats after publicly accusing Mr. Trump of forcibly kissing her in 2006 while she was working as a receptionist at Trump Tower in New York City. She first shared her story with the New York Times in 2016.

She gained a platform far beyond northwest Ohio, appearing on national television, in magazines, and on the cover of the Washington Post in February, but failed to drum up enough local support to oust Mr. Reineke from his seat.

Mr. Trump has denied the allegations made by Ms. Crooks and 18 other women who have accused him of assault.

Republicans fared well in other house races across northwest Ohio.

In the 3rd House District race, Republican Theresa Gavarone closed out the night comfortably ahead of Democrat Aidan Hubbell-Staeble’s with 62 percent of Wood County’s vote.

Republican Derek Merrin led the 47th House District race with 60 percent of the vote to Democrat Gary Newnham’s 40 percent with 100 percent of Fulton County’s precincts reporting. Lucas County had tallied 70 percent of its precincts as of 11:30 p.m.

In House District 81, Republican James Hoops led Democrat Janet Breneman with 75 percent of the vote in the district that encompasses William, Henry, Putnam, and parts of Fulton county.

In the 82nd House District, Craig Riedel, a Republican, garnered 74 percent of the votes over Democrat Aden Wyatt Baker. That district includes Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, and part of Auglaize counties.

Republican Jon Cross beat Mary Harshfield with 69 percent of the vote in the 83rd House District, which covers Hancock and Hardin counties and a small part of Logan County.

In House District 89, Republican candidate Steven Arndt took 65 percent of the vote in his race with Democrat Joe Helle. That district includes Erie and Ottawa counties.

House District 45 was the only one in northwest Ohio where a Democrat appeared on her way to victory. Lisa Sobecki garnered 64 percent of the votes compared to Republican David Davenport’s 36 percent, with 70 percent of Lucas County precincts reporting at 11:20 p.m.

In the state Senate races, Robert McColley, a Republican, comfortably beat out Democrat Adam Papin in District 1 with 73 percent of the vote.

In District 11, Democrat Teresa Fedor was on her way to victory over Republican Ernest McCarthy. She garnered 72 percent of votes cast in Lucas County with 45 percent of its precincts reporting at 11:30 p.m.

Republican Nathan Manning won the 13th District seat over Democrat Sharon Sweda and Libertarian Homer Taft. Mr. Manning had 53 percent, Ms.Sweeda tallied 44 percent, and Mr. Taft garnered 3 percent.

Jeanine Donaldson was poised to win the District 2 State Board of Education Seat, which represents Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lorain, Lucas, Ottawa, and Wood counties. She commanded 18 percent of the vote in a seven-way race.