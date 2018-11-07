5 takeaways from 2018 midterm election

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who didn’t stay awake late into election night, obsessively refreshing computer screens to check the latest results, here’s a breakdown on some of the biggest takeaways:

You call that a wave?

Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives but lost ground in the Senate, meaning there will be changes in Washington, D.C., but no monumental shifts.

In Ohio, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown retained his seat, despite Democrats poor performance in most other statewide races. Toledo Rep. Marcy Kaptur also easily won re-election.

But seats that Democrats hoped to pick up in Ohio, such as the 1st and 12th Congressional Districts, ended up as successful defenses by Republicans. Longshot chances in northwest Ohio for Democrats did not pan out, as Republican incumbents cruised to victory.

Bowling Green Rep. Bob Latta from the 5th Congressional District trounced Democrat Michael Galbraith, picking up 62.5 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan (R, Urbana) of the 4th Congressional District, beat Democrat Janet Garrett, who has run three times against Mr. Jordan, to no avail. She pulled in only about 35 percent of the vote.

A good night for Ohio Republicans

Tuesday was, all around, a night for celebration for Republicans in Ohio, who retained most statewide and Congressional seats, keeping the Ohio Statehouse and the Governor’s Mansion in Republican hands.

With the exception of two rare Democratic wins for what is currently an all-Republican Ohio Supreme Court, Democrats lost all other statewide executive offices. Mike DeWine, the current Attorney General, defeated Democrat Richard Cordray for governor with 51.1 percent of the vote. Secretary of State Jon Husted becomes Lieutenant Governor.

Mr. DeWine previously served as U.S. senator, congressman, lieutenant governor, and state senator.

Mr. Cordray, 59, narrowly lost the attorney general’s office to Mr. DeWine eight years ago. Most recently he was former President Obama’s director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection, an agency created in the wake of the Wall Street crisis.

Beyond the retention of power, Tuesday’s election also means Republicans hold sway on the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which will redraw state legislative districts and possibly congressional ones in 2021.

By capturing governor, auditor, and secretary of state, Republicans will again control the remap pen on the seven-member commission given that the four legislative members will be evenly split between the two parties.

Michigan lights up

Michigan became the 10th in the United States — and first in the Midwest — to legalize recreational marijuana use.

With 82 out of 83 counties’s votes counted, about 55 percent of voters approved Proposal 1. A group opposed to the measure conceded at 11:30 p.m.

Michigan already allows medical marijuana, but don’t expect pot to be available right away. There will be a lengthy rule-making process, and the state’s first marijuana businesses aren’t expected to open until 2020.

The initiative, known as the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, allows adults 21 and older to possess, use, or transport up to 2.5 ounces of the drug; possess up to 10 ounces at their residences, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal use.

Passage of the act also requires the creation of a state licensing system for recreational marijuana businesses.

The act allows municipalities to ban or restrict the businesses; permit retail sales of marijuana and marijuana edibles — with a 10 percent excise tax in addition to the state’s 6 percent sales tax — and change some criminal violations to civil infractions, such as possession of more than the allowed amounts or possession by underage individuals.

Although still federally outlawed, nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Canada legalized it nationally in October.

Thirty states, including Michigan and Ohio, have legal medical marijuana. Ohio voted down a recreational marijuana proposal in 2015, but a new measure is expected to be back on the ballot in 2019.

A mixed bag for school levies

School officials in two local districts — Sylvania and Washington Local — were stung at the ballot box Tuesday with levy failures.

New money levies are considerably harder to pass in Ohio, and that proved true again this election cycle. Sylvania had proposed a 0.9-mill levy that would have included updates to the district’s communications system, new classroom doors, mental health counselors, more police in schools, and new surveillance cameras.

Washington Local lost in a very close race for a proposed 4.9-mill levy. If approved, 3.9 mills would have gone to operating expenses, with the remaining mill dedicated toward capital projects.

Washington Local voters have passed a levy each of the past five times one appeared on the ballot — 2000, 2004, 2008, 2011, and 2014.

Springfield, however, successfully passed a request for an additional 0.9-mills to use on safety and security.

In Michigan, Bedford Township voters approved a plan to spend $35 million on improvements to local school buildings, with voters passing a 1.99-mill levy to pay for a 20-year bond.

Also Tuesday, voters appear to have approved a request for a 0.25-mill, five-year levy to pay for improvements to a 14-year-old Bedford Branch Library building off Jackman Road in Temperance.

Voters slam door shut on jail levy, approve regional water

Lucas County voters strongly rejected a measure that would have funded a new county jail in North Toledo.

It wasn’t close, as 59 percent voted against the proposed 1.37-mill tax increase that would have lasted up to 37 years. County Commissioners want to put a new jail along the 5700 block of North Detroit Avenue.

The current downtown jail was built in 1977. Officials describe it as aging and in need of replacement, and a 2014 feasibility study found the jail overcrowded and requiring repair. But the campaign faced oppositions of a coalition that said the jail should remain downtown.

Toledo voters did embrace Issue 15, a ballot proposal to amend Toledo City Charter to allow a regional water commission to form, a victory for Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Originally, city and suburban leaders focused on the Toledo Area Water Authority concept, but the idea died when Toledo City Council rejected giving up ownership of the water system.

Under the commission plan, Toledo will retain full ownership of its water system, including the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant that is undergoing $500 million worth of improvements. Mr. Kapszukiewicz plans to appoint the city’s top two utilities experts to serve on the new commission alongside one representative each from the suburbs that opt to purchase Toledo’s drinking water.

The commission will be tasked with equalizing water rates and creating a capital improvement plan for the system, as well as implementing lead-line replacement and low-income affordability programs.