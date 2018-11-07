Post election: Ohio moves further in the red

ADVERTISEMENT

COLUMBUS — Ohio, the perennial swing state, moved more into the red state column Wednesday as Democrats again surrendered every statewide executive office to Republicans and handed them the pen to draw districts that will guide elections for the next decade.

While claiming wins in retaining U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and picking up two Ohio Supreme Court seats, Democrats struggled almost everywhere else on the statewide ballot. That was significant with Richard Cordray’s loss to Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine for governor.

Also:

Democrats lost every other statewide executive office—attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer.

By winning governor, secretary of state, and auditor, Republicans claimed a majority of the seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission that will redraw state Senate and House districts in 2021.

State Senate Republicans picked up a Mahoning County seat, giving them a super-super majority of 25-8 next session.

Ohio House Republicans lost four or five seats, but will tentatively still hold a veto-proof super-majority of 62-27 or 61-38.

The congressional breakdown remains unchanged. Ohio will still send 12 Republicans and four Democrats to Washington.

Democrats have bragging rights in picking up rare victories for the Ohio Supreme Court, but Republicans will still outnumber Democrats 5-2 on the bench.

“It sure looks (like Ohio is turning red) when you add the presidential results where Trump won by nearly 9 points,” Republican campaign strategist Mark Weaver said. “Democrats can’t claim gerrymandering when it’s a statewide victory. Ohio is looking more like Indiana every cycle.”

According to final unofficial results, 181,992 votes separated the two gubernatorial candidates.

Mr. DeWine garnered 2,187,619, or 50.7 percent of the vote, to Mr. Cordray’s 2,005,627, or 46.4 percent. Libertarian Travis Irvine garnered 77,184, or 1.8 percent, and the Green Party’s Constance Gadell-Newton attracted 47,664, or 1.1 percent.

“I have not looked at all the data yet,” Mr. DeWine said. “We basically over-performed in about 75 to 80 counties where we had targeted. We did better than we thought we needed to do in the vast majority of the counties.”

He said he always felt that he was doing better than polls suggested.

“Ohio hasn’t been for a while a purple state,” said Jim Ruvolo, of Toledo, a former Ohio Democratic Party chairman. “It’s part of the fact that we’re less educated, older, and have income levels that are less than in many of the states that are purple states or blue states. It’s been trending that way for a while.”

It was clear Democrats were not going to have a good night after the absentee and early vote results were posted. While Democrats have historically out-performed Republicans in getting out the early vote, Republicans were more competitive this time.

Once the Election Day votes came in, that early lead eroded and Democrats never regained it in terms of statewide executive offices. Democrats had counted on lagging results from urban counties like Cuyahoga and Hamilton, but it was not enough to overcome the healthy mid-term turnout Republicans generated statewide.

"As much as we hit numbers that in a normal year would have led to a victory, it's clear that Donald Trump also inspired his supporters in rural parts of Ohio to show up in numbers that were also higher than expected, so it carried Mike DeWine to victory," Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said.

The Youngstown area had usually been a reliable Democratic performer before the region went for Donald Trump in 2016. On Tuesday, Republicans picked up an area state Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D., Boardman) and appear to have flipped a local Democrat-held House seat.

“The problem for Democrats in Ohio is that some of the places they used to rely on are not coming through like they used to, especially Mahoning and Trumbull counties,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics and author of The Bellwether: Why Ohio Picks the President,

“Cordray carried them, but not by a landslide,” he said.

Mr. DeWine — current attorney general and former U.S. senator, congressman, lieutenant governor, and state senator — carried 79 of Ohio’s 88 counties, many by landslide margins.

Mr. Cordray carried Athens, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Summit, and Trumbull. He did not carry Democrat-friendly Montgomery County, home of Ohio’s next lieutenant governor, current Secretary of State Jon Husted.

According to unofficial results, 4,382,382 Ohioans cast ballots, a strong 54.3 percent turnout.

“To be blunt, I wrote a book about Ohio being a bellwether in presidential elections,” Mr. Kondik said. “If I were advising Democrats in the 2020 campaign, I would tell them not to put much into Ohio against Trump.

“Given that the state voted for Trump pretty strongly in 2016 and the fact that historically Democrats can win the White House without Ohio, they need to focus on clawing back some of the Midwest,” he said. “Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are more competitive at this point.”

Among the other statewide races:

— Attorney General: Republican state Auditor Dave Yost garnered 2,226,368 votes, or 52.4 percent, to Democratic former federal prosecutor Steve Dettelbach’s 2,021,194, or 47.6 percent.

— Secretary of State: State Sen. Frank LaRose (R., Hudson) received 2,166,125, or 50.9 percent. State Rep. Kathleen Clyde (D., Kent) garnered 1,987,916, or 46.7 percent, and Libertarian Dustin Nanna drew 99,808, or 2.4 percent.

— Auditor: State Rep. Keith Faber (R., Celina) received 2,110,073 votes, or 49.9 percent, while Democrat Zack Space garnered 1,946,544, or 46.1 percent. Libertarian Robert Coogan drew 169,767, or 4 percent.

— Treasurer: State Rep. Robert Sprague (R., Findlay) was the biggest vote getter of this election, receiving 2,257,955, or 53.5 percent. His Democratic opponent, Cincinnati attorney Rob Richardson, received 1,960,075, or 46.5 percent.

— Supreme Court justice: In defeating an incumbent, Cleveland appellate Judge Melody Stewart made history as the first African American Democrat elected to statewide office. She received 1,803,277 votes, or 52.5 percent, compared to Republican Justice Mary DeGenaro’s 1,630,977, or 47.5 percent.

— Supreme Court justice: In terms of percentage, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Donnelly, a Democrat, was the big winner Tuesday. He received 2,116,136, or 61 percent, compared to Republican appellate Judge Craig Baldwin’s 1,352,859, or 39 percent. Judicial candidates do not appear on the ballot with partisan labels.

Contact Jim Provance at: jprovance@theblade.com or 614-221-0496.

Staff writer Liz Skalka contributed to this story.