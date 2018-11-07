Officials review new jail proposals after Issue 10 rejection

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the intake area at the Lucas County Jail in Toledo. THE BLADE

Lucas County officials on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to constructing a new jail, and are now reassessing after voters rejected a ballot measure to pay for the project.

Countywide, 59 percent of voters opposed Issue 10, which would have funded a $185-million jail and behavioral health solution center, compared to 41 percent of voters in favor of it.

Commissioner Pete Gerken said they are listening to residents and reviewing potential options to satisfy voter wishes. They accept this proposal did not work, but must ensure the jail is safe and efficient, he said.

“The voters have spoken loudly and clearly that the plan the county put forward was not acceptable,” Mr. Gerken said.

Future plans do not involve looking at sites other than the proposed location along the 5700 block of North Detroit Avenue, Mr. Gerken said. The challenges of building downtown remain, and it is not efficient to construct on the current site, he said.

“What has not changed in 24 hours is the fact that the current jail that we have today is costing the taxpayers an exorbitant amount of money because of the lack of efficiency in its structure and availability to man it efficiently,” Mr. Gerken said.

A proposed voter measure was a 1.37-mill tax increase at up to 37 years. The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would have paid about $48 per year.

All funding sources are now on the table, including a possible appeal to the new governor's administration for local government funds, Mr. Gerken said.

Jail levies are difficult to win, rarely passing on the first try, and officials tried for what they believed was the best solution, he said.

Sheriff John Tharp said officials studied the possibility of a new jail for six years before determining a new one is needed.

Although he is disappointed Issue 10 failed, he said he is optimistic a new jail will be built eventually.

“Building it later is going to be much more expensive, and I have a huge concern about the employees and their working conditions,” Sheriff Tharp said.

He said he again learned from the vote it's important to secure public input and allow residents to take part. He suggested a series of actions officials can implement, such as patrol in the area, a hotline for neighbors to contact the jail, and a community office to hear recommendations.

Leaders of a citizen opposition group, Keep the Jail Downtown Toledo, celebrated the rejection of Issue 10. Members argue location and cost played a large role in voters’ lack of support, adding any new jail should remain near the current service agencies downtown.

Moving forward, the group will have to convince voters to support their proposal for a Toledo city charter change that, if passed, aims to restrict new jail construction to the downtown area.

The proposal now appears headed for an as-yet-unscheduled special election. County officials have said they do not believe a city-voter amendment can enforce where the county constructs a jail.