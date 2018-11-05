Small molecule may offer a new target for kidney disease

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrowing of the blood vessels that supply blood to your kidneys with reduced blood flow is known as renal artery stenosis. Renal artery stenosis is very common in the elderly and in patients with certain types of heart diseases in the United States. More than one-half of patients with renal artery stenosis also have decreased kidney function.

The reason for decreased kidney function is due to multiple problems when the blood flow to your kidney is reduced. The primary job of your kidney is to filter your blood to remove waste products. Another important job is to keep a careful balance between the amount of things that are taken back into your blood stream and amount of things that are excreted during your kidneys filtering process, which in turn helps to maintain your blood pressure.

For example, if you drink a lot of water, you will need to visit the bathroom more often because your kidneys need to remove the excess water. Renal artery stenosis, however, causes reduced blood flow to the kidney, which then leads to a significant reduction in kidney function, or kidney failure.

The reduced blood flow is misinterpreted as low blood pressure in the kidney by your body. Small regulatory proteins and other molecules are produced to raise the kidney’s blood pressure to a normal level. However, renal artery stenosis cannot be repaired by your body and other negative effects will develop over time. Eventually it will cause the body to overcompensate and lead to hypertension.

If the renal artery stenosis is not repaired and your kidney continues to be supplied with limited blood, your kidney tissue becomes severely damaged and scar tissue accumulates in the kidney, which is referred to as renal fibrosis. Renal fibrosis is the loss of kidney function and the failure to filter your blood. Despite much research in this area, the exact causes of progression to renal fibrosis are not known.

Scientists from around the globe, including several of us at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences are determined to prevent renal artery stenosis from progressing to more severe forms of renal disease. My project is focused on discovering pathways that lead to renal fibrosis. My hope is that my research will lead to clinical treatment to prevent or slow down the disease progression.

My project focuses on a specific molecule called CD40. Under normal circumstances, activation of CD40 by its ligand (CD40 ligand) helps fight infection. CD40 has been found on kidney cells only recently. In certain diseases, such as renal artery stenosis, our research has shown that CD40 can become overactive resulting in kidney tissue injury.

There are different types of cells for different tasks in the kidney. I am investigating the function of CD40 on a specific type of kidney cell that is most important for filtering your blood as it flows through your kidneys. We have shown that the amount of CD40 and CD40 ligand are both increased in patients with kidney disease. We believe the CD40 molecule regulates the responses of these filtering kidney cells during disease progression.

We have successfully blocked CD40 expression by deleting the DNA that produces this molecule. We are now comparing the function of cells without CD40 to the function of normal kidney filtering cells to determine how CD40 contributes to kidney disease.

We are also looking at different ways to stop CD40 from functioning. Our research lab group has recently developed a CD40 inhibitor molecule. This inhibitor can prevent CD40 from binding with CD40 ligand, which will block CD40. Importantly, we have shown that our CD40 inhibitor reduces the CD40 responses contributing to renal disease progression.

There is still a lot that remains unknown about the CD40 signaling pathways in these kidney filtering cells. I have also been working on investigating how CD40 controls other processes contributing to the progression of kidney disease. We intend to continue making important contributions to help patients with renal artery stenosis and to develop potential therapies for kidney disease.

Shungang Zhang is a PhD student in the Department of Medicine in The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences Biomedical Science Program. For more information, contact Shungang.Zhang@rockets.utoledo.edu or go to utoledo.edu/med/grad/biomedical.