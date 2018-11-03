Sleep training for mom and dad affects baby's weight

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing more universally fascinates — and worries — new parents than the sleep habits of infants, usually captured in the question asked of parents of a newborn, “are you getting any sleep yet?”

It turns out that helping infants get to sleep properly could have long-term effects on their weight.

A new study makes the link between babies learning how to regulate their own sleep and obesity later in childhood.

It also makes the link between early advice and training to parents in early childhood and good outcomes later on.

There are enough caveats and qualifiers in the new study by Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre at the University of Otago, New Zealand, to make a lawyer envious, but the bottom line is promising.

The study recruited about 800 women and divided them into four groups. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the first group attended education sessions on strategies to help babies fall asleep on their own. A second group received training on nutrition and physical activity but not sleep.

A third group was educated on sleep and nutrition. The last group received only the regular government visits that are standard in New Zealand.

Babies whose parents got the sleep training, with or without the nutrition, had half the rate of obesity by 3½, with an even stronger association by age 5, than the other groups.

Researchers still don’t have a good explanation for the association between sleep instruction to parents and obesity, other than that a baby sleeping is a baby not consuming calories. Alternatively, less disruptive sleep may affect metabolism.

Obesity is a growing problem in this country, and infant sleep habits probably are not the biggest reason for it.

The researchers didn’t come out and advocate letting every baby cry itself to sleep. Still, the findings of this study might give pediatricians and concerned grandparents a little more ammunition into encouraging new parents, after they’ve read Goodnight Moon, to give the baby some quiet time to settle himself or herself to sleep.