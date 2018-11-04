Make Toledo-to-Detroit train a reality

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has pounded a steering wheel in frustration trying to drive north on I-75 to get to work or the airport in Detroit would probably love the thought of catching a train instead.

Now, the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments has plans to study the feasibility of bringing back train travel between Toledo and Detroit.

The council was inspired by plans for a similar passenger-train route under way further north in Michigan, where authorities are studying the possibility of a train route between Ann Arbor and Traverse City.

It’s an exciting prospect — one that promises to better connect the region and improve economic development prospects and quality of life.

Trains once carried passengers between Toledo and Detroit, but the most recent passenger-train traffic along those routes ended in 1995 thanks to Amtrak budget cuts.

Since then, many have hoped for renewed train routes to and from Detroit. And there have been quite a few tantalizing proposals about restoring service.

In the early 2000s, an Amtrak marketing study supported reinstating trains between Toledo and Detroit and other expansions in the Midwest, though it did not come to pass.

Similarly, recent discussions of the proposed Hyperloop — the futuristic giant pneumatic tube that would transport capsules carrying people at speeds up to 760 mph — have renewed hope of train-like travel in our region.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) asked President Trump to fund a Hyperloop study with hopes that it could one day carry passengers between Cleveland and Chicago in 30 minutes for $20 fares.

The new TMACOG study of a simple Toledo-to-Detroit passenger train route is much more down to Earth. It seems as if it should be easily doable.

Transportation planners should make it a reality for the sake of traffic, energy efficiency, and creating a more appealing region to attract more residents.