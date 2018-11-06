The Blade's 2018 midterm endorsements

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blade has made the following recommendations in today’s election:

● For governor, The Blade endorses Richard Cordray. He offers the change Ohio needs. The former Franklin County treasurer, state treasurer, state attorney general, and director of the national Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has the energy, vision, and independence to alter the increasingly tired, detached, and corrupt politics of the last eight years and offer new solutions for Ohio.

● For United States senator, The Blade recommends Sherrod Brown. A leading critic of so-called free trade in the Congress, Mr. Brown works hard for Ohio’s forgotten workers and deindustrialized cities and small towns. He agrees with President Trump on the need for fair trade and putting American workers first.

● In the races for county commissioner and county treasurer, The Blade endorses Sandy Spang and Lori Brodie, respectively. Both would bring professional competence and intellectual diversity to county government. Ms. Brodie is in her second term as Waterville mayor and has the education and career experience to manage the county’s tax collections and investments. A two-term at-large Toledo councilman, Ms. Spang has demonstrated a mastery of complex issues and an indefatigable work ethic.

● The Blade recommends former federal prosecutor Steve Dettelbach for attorney general. Mr. Dettelbach has a proven record as a tough prosecutor as former U.S. attorney for northern Ohio. After years of one-party dominance, the AG should be independent and ethically untainted.

● The Blade recommends state Rep. Robert Sprague for treasurer. Mr. Sprague has experience as Findlay city auditor and treasurer, and has made a difference in the state House with legislation addressing the opioid crisis.

● The Blade endorses Keith Faber for state auditor. Mr. Faber brings tenacious attention to his political craft and served well as Ohio Senate president.

● The Blade recommends Kathleen Clyde for Ohio secretary of state. Ms. Clyde has a passion for voter access and will hopefully bring dispassion to the 2021 redistricting process.

● Gene Zmuda is the best choice for Ohio 6th District Court of Appeals. A former city councilman and municipal court judge, Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Zmuda has earned respect across party lines and has led on the issue of reducing the county’s jail population.

The Blade recommends a vote against Issue 1. The proposed Constitutional amendment has a good goal, to abolish prison sentences for low-level drug offenses, but also would reduce prison sentences for some violent criminals, tie the hands of judges, and make it harder for prosecutors and drug courts to do their jobs.

The Blade recommends support for a 1.85-mill levy-renewal by the Lucas County Children Services and the 1-mill levy renewal sought by Mental Health and Recovery Services to continue to fund vitally important agencies in keeping Lucas County compassionate, livable, and strong.