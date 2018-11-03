To the editor: Welcome, don't demonize, asylum seekers

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m very disturbed at the slanderous characterization of the Central Americans who, despite great hardships, are trudging north hoping for asylum in either Mexico or the U.S. Many of my fellow Sisters of Mercy have been ministering in these countries for years and give us first-hand accounts of why these would-be immigrants are fleeing their home. They are desperately seeking safety and a better life. They travel together because there is safety in numbers, and they hope for opportunity in this land where our grandparents found it.

Often, sadly, U.S. policies have been responsible for chaos in these countries. One is our militarized approach to the war on drugs. Another is the free trade agreements which have flooded markets with cheap corn and other staples, making small farmers unable to compete. These economic and security policies have fueled the violence and misery from which people are trying to escape.

Anyone who has traveled west knows that ours is a very big country, a spacious country that could easily accommodate those hoping to enter. The Bible tells us repeatedly to welcome the stranger, and we have a beautiful opportunity to do it now — to meet these current strangers — neighbors, really — with welcoming and open arms, rather than with militia.

Fear-mongering is the tactic of bullies and dictators. Our hearts and minds should always reject it.

SISTER PAT SCHNAPP

West Toledo

Water rates are not highest

I am writing this letter to specifically rebut the recent letter to the editor titled, “Politics infringes on regional water,” Oct. 28. The representation made in the letter that Lucas County water rates are among the highest in the region is simply false. There is a report called “The Water Octopus Report” that was used through out the TAWA discussion and never rebutted. Exactly the opposite, it was used as a supporting document. The fact of the matter is that with the exception of city of Maumee, Lucas County residents pay the lowest water rates outside of the city of Toledo proper in the region. That is the fact.

JOHN BIBISH III

West Toledo

The writer is a retired city budget director.

Bright clothing would save lives

Too many pedestrians and bicyclists have been hit by cars in Toledo, a tragedy for both victim and driver (”Residents seek better safety on Hill Avenue,” Oct. 30). Most of the time when I approach a walker on the roadway, they are dressed in dark or black clothing, even at dusk or dawn, making it very difficult to see them in time.

Wearing brighter clothing or placing reflective tape on clothes would help immensely. Auto safety demands lights at such times, and in rainy weather, which is also often neglected. It’s just common sense.

LEWIS KUJAWSKI

South Toledo

Don’t scapegoat based on religious belief

The Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie strongly condemns the terrorist attack that happened at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the victims and wish a speedy recovery of those injured.

No one should be singled out, harassed, discriminated against, or subjected to any violence because of their religious beliefs, lack of religious beliefs, or political views.

Our current political leaders must stop trying to scapegoat a group of people to score political points. When someone like our President of the United States singles out people he doesn’t like with baseless accusations, it gives cover for others to actually act against members of that same group.

Humanists will continue to work on reducing toxic tribalism and angry nationalism. All of us need to work together to let those who want to do harm know that they will not be welcome and will be resisted.

DOUGLAS BERGER

West Toledo

The writer is president of Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie