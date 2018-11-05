To the editor: National health plan avoids insurance feud

ADVERTISEMENT

ProMedica doctors dropping Aetna is just another example of why the nation needs a national health-care plan (”ProMedica doctors set to drop Aetna as accepted carrier,” Oct. 31). We now have providers and insurance companies caring more about their bottom lines than the health-care needs of their patients and subscribers.

As for the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio members who are older than 65 and have ProMedica physicians, now is a good time to stop receiving Medicare coverage through STRS. Go back to traditional Medicare if you are eligible for Part A Medicare.

I am 67 years old and pay a total of $138.95 per month for a Medicare supplement plan and a Medicare drug plan. You will have to do this eventually because there are no new funds going into the STRS insurance fund for insurance coverage.

If you are not eligible for Medicare Part A, good luck. You will eventually have to buy Medicare Part A, B, and D along with your supplement coverage yourself when the STRS health insurance fund is drained.

MIKE LESLIE

Bowling Green

No background check for thought

In the Nov. 1 Blade editorial, “Small but real steps,” The Blade writes in one sentence that Robert Bowers obtained his guns legally.

Then in the next an idea for so-called smart guns. Because he passed his background checks before I would assume he would be the operator of the smart gun.

Here’s the problem, you can’t legislate behavior or thought.

There is no background check for that.

KENT SNYDER

West Toledo