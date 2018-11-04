Projected lineup: Bowling Green builds around 1-2 punch

ADVERTISEMENT

As Michael Huger tries to rebuild Bowling Green men’s basketball, he has an impressive 1-2 punch to build on in Justin Turner and Springfield High School alum Demajeo Wiggins. With two new starters, BGSU will try to improve on last year’s 16-16 finish.

G Justin Turner (6-4, 205, R-So.): A reliable scorer who can shoot from the outside and consistently draws fouls. Turner led the Falcons in points (15.9), assists (2.6), and free-throw percentage (81.3) last year.

G Dylan Frye (6-2, 185, Jr.): A streaky shooter who can change games, Frye made five 3-pointers in a game four times last year and averaged 11.8 points in 31 starts.

G Antwon Lillard (6-6, 200, Sr.): A malleable defender who fits into many lineups because he can guard multiple positions. Lillard averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds last season.

F Demajeo Wiggins (6-10, 240, Sr.): One of the top players in the MAC. A physical, athletic post presence, Wiggins averaged a double-double as a junior with 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds.

F Matiss Kulackovskis (6-9, 214, R-Fr.): The Falcons see big potential in the versatile Latvian who missed last year with an injury. Kulackovskis would be a nice complement to Wiggins if he's healthy.