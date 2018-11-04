Sunday, Nov 04, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
BGSU

Projected lineup: Bowling Green builds around 1-2 punch

By Nicholas Piotrowicz / The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT

As Michael Huger tries to rebuild Bowling Green men’s basketball, he has an impressive 1-2 punch to build on in Justin Turner and Springfield High School alum Demajeo Wiggins. With two new starters, BGSU will try to improve on last year’s 16-16 finish.

G Justin Turner (6-4, 205, R-So.): A reliable scorer who can shoot from the outside and consistently draws fouls. Turner led the Falcons in points (15.9), assists (2.6), and free-throw percentage (81.3) last year.

G Dylan Frye (6-2, 185, Jr.): A streaky shooter who can change games, Frye made five 3-pointers in a game four times last year and averaged 11.8 points in 31 starts.

G Antwon Lillard (6-6, 200, Sr.): A malleable defender who fits into many lineups because he can guard multiple positions. Lillard averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds last season.

F Demajeo Wiggins (6-10, 240, Sr.): One of the top players in the MAC. A physical, athletic post presence, Wiggins averaged a double-double as a junior with 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds.

F Matiss Kulackovskis (6-9, 214, R-Fr.): The Falcons see big potential in the versatile Latvian who missed last year with an injury. Kulackovskis would be a nice complement to Wiggins if he's healthy.

Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…