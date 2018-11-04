Projected lineup: Bowling Green builds around 1-2 punch

As Michael Huger tries to rebuild Bowling Green men’s basketball, he has an impressive 1-2 punch to build on in Justin Turner and Springfield High School alum Demajeo Wiggins. With two new starters, BGSU will try to improve on last year’s 16-16 finish.
G Justin Turner (6-4, 205, R-So.): A reliable scorer who can shoot from the outside and consistently draws fouls. Turner led the Falcons in points (15.9), assists (2.6), and free-throw percentage (81.3) last year.
G Dylan Frye (6-2, 185, Jr.): A streaky shooter who can change games, Frye made five 3-pointers in a game four times last year and averaged 11.8 points in 31 starts.
G Antwon Lillard (6-6, 200, Sr.): A malleable defender who fits into many lineups because he can guard multiple positions. Lillard averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds last season.
F Demajeo Wiggins (6-10, 240, Sr.): One of the top players in the MAC. A physical, athletic post presence, Wiggins averaged a double-double as a junior with 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds.
F Matiss Kulackovskis (6-9, 214, R-Fr.): The Falcons see big potential in the versatile Latvian who missed last year with an injury. Kulackovskis would be a nice complement to Wiggins if he's healthy.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.