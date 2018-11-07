Demajeo Wiggins: Unheralded recruit to MAC force

ADVERTISEMENT

BOWLING GREEN — Four years ago, the list of people who saw a Division I basketball player in Demajeo Wiggins was a short one.

As a child, Wiggins imagined he would be a football player. Always one of the taller boys in his grade, Wiggins wanted to be a wide receiver “because that’s the pretty-boy position,” but he wasn’t crazy about taking hits.

Wiggins found his way to basketball, and by his own admission, he wasn’t very good. He was just tall.

Wiggins was not a full-time varsity player at Springfield High School until his senior year, but he saw just enough potential in his abilities to fully devote himself to basketball.

But he was a long way away from most of his peers.

“I knew if this was really what I wanted to do, I had to work hard because I was already at a disadvantage,” Wiggins said. “It wasn’t like I was five stars my freshman year. It was that underdog mentality to do the extra mile, and I try to have that in me to this day and instill it in others.”

Now a senior at Bowling Green, Wiggins’ drastic upward trajectory has surprised almost everyone who saw him play in high school.

The former fringe Division I recruit is now on the shortlist for the All-Mid-American Conference first team, and the Falcons believe he can contend for the league’s player of the year.

He started every game for BG the past two years and averaged a double-double of 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds as junior last season.

“I’m not going to even lie, last year I was totally shocked,” said Michael Duncan, who coached Wiggins for Ohio Basketball Club, an AAU team. “And now he’s really going to kill it.”

BG initially signed Wiggins with the intention of redshirting him and hoping he could improve eventually, but even offering a scholarship took some conviction.

Shortly after Bowling Green hired him to be its new coach in 2015, Michael Huger took the short drive north to conduct an individual workout with Wiggins at Springfield.

Wiggins was incredibly raw on offense and not at all physical despite his 6-foot-10 frame. To say that Huger was not impressed by Wiggins’ workout would be putting it mildly.

“As soon as I saw him in the workout, the first thing I thought was like, ‘He stinks,’” Huger recalled with a laugh. “I said, ‘He stinks — but I see potential in Demajeo.’”

Huger noted that Wiggins was only 17 years old, he had big hands, a rear end that could move people in the post, and a solid work ethic. The first-year coach took a chance on Wiggins, which raised more than a few eyebrows.

“Everyone laughed at me and said this guy doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s taking this kid and this and that — I mean, from everybody,” Huger said. “I can’t recall one person saying this kid has a chance to be good and you got a good one. No one.

“Then after his sophomore year, I had everyone coming up to me saying, ‘I didn’t see that one coming.’”

The redshirt wasn’t necessary, as Wiggins played off the bench right away.

Wiggins’ transition from junior-varsity player as a high school junior to MAC force was not an accident.

He began going to the YMCA at 5 a.m. before high school, then again after basketball practice. Duncan recalled Wiggins driving two hours to his AAU practices in the Cleveland area without fail, and he spent a summer working out with Carlton Bragg, a highly recruited player from the Cleveland area who is now at New Mexico.

In college, Wiggins gave himself what Huger called “an NBA body,” and is now up to a svelte 240 pounds.

“[Wiggins] wanted to be good, and that was the difference for him,” Duncan said. “He had that ‘it.’ He never came back to Bowling Green the same. He’s got better and better every single year.”

As a BG freshman, Wiggins said he had to be “spoon fed” by Bowling Green’s guards to score points.

This season, Wiggins is hoping to not only succeed in the MAC, but dominate it.

“Today, one-on-one, I feel like nobody can guard me no matter who we’re playing against, what your name is, anything like that,” Wiggins said. “One-on-one I feel like nobody can stop me, especially on the block.”

Wiggins’ junior season was impressive, but the Falcons believe he can make another noticeable leap as a senior.

In a MAC with slim margins between programs, Huger said the Falcons’ record this season will be directly tied to Wiggins’ production.

“I still think he has that next step he can take,” Huger said, “and I’m expecting him to take it this year.”