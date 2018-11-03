St. Ignatius routs Northview in boys soccer regional final

ADVERTISEMENT

SANDUSKY — The Cleveland St. Ignatius soccer machine has spared no one in Ohio this season.

Unfortunately for No. 7 Northview, a nightmarish start prevented any chances of upsetting the top-ranked team in the state.

St. Ignatius, which is ranked seventh in the country, dismissed Northview in a Division I regional final Saturday at Sandusky Perkins High School, cruising to a 6-0 victory.

Northview came to rue a handful of early mistakes St. Ignatius used to take the lead in the third minute and score five times in the first 30 minutes.

“Of their six goals, I felt that one was a special effort and the rest were kind of gift-wrapped, and gift-wrapped in the sense that we broke down,” Northview coach Mark DelVerne said. “It’s uncharacteristic. We hadn’t done it all year. Obviously it’s a game of mistakes, and we got punished every time we made a mistake.”

VIDEO: Northview coach Mark DelVerne

Winners of eight of the past 14 Division I state championships, St. Ignatius (18-1-2) advanced to the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

St. Ignatius’ only loss this season came to St. Benedict Prep (N.J.), the No. 1-ranked high school boys team in the country.

Playing in its third consecutive regional final, Northview (16-2-3) aimed for its first boys soccer final four berth since 2007, but St. Ignatius jumped to a big lead and never relented.

Northview staved off two St. Ignatius chances in the first two minutes, but the dam broke a minute later with a long ball to Henry Curtis, who beat the Northview back line for a one-on-zero chance he finished for the first goal.

Curtis set up Kyle Healy with a pass from the back line into the six-yard box for a 10th-minute goal, then Nolan Bartolone added to the lead off a short corner kick two minutes later.

It was exactly the scenario St. Ignatius wanted to start the game.

“That was our focus: We’re going to get a chance within the first 10 minutes. Put it in the back of the net and it’s going to change the game,” St. Ignatius coach Mike McLaughlin said. “I was pleased with our team speed in the first 10, 15 minutes because our forwards were able to get behind the back line.”

Curtis scored his second goal off a giveaway in the 18th minute.

St. Ignatius followed with Matthew McLaughlin’s 29th minute tally for a 5-0 lead that proved more than enough cushion to advance to a state semifinal.

“That was a great team, and I don’t think the score reflected the game,” Mike McLaughlin said. “We jumped on them early and the game was over, but they had an amazing season. What Mark has done here is really impressive. This is their third straight regional final, and that doesn’t happen by accident.”

Matthew McLaughlin added a second on a penalty kick in the 50th minute, and the six-goal lead cued a running clock because of OHSAA rules. St. Ignatius will play Medina for a berth in the state championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be determined.

Northview started nine seniors in this one, the heart of a team that advanced to the round of eight three consecutive years.

Although the season ended before Northview hoped it would, DelVerne said the senior class left a mark on the program.

“Three regional finals, and we obviously wanted to get it to the state realm, but that wasn’t meant to be,” DelVerne said. “They took a strong program and really left it in a better place than what they found it. They were great kids, very skilled, great competitors, and great young men.”

ARCHBOLD ADVANCES: Archbold defeated Independence 3-0 in a Division III regional final at Port Clinton.

The Blue Streaks (20-1-0) led 1-0 at the half. They will face Kirtland (17-1-3) in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the site to be announced.