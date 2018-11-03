Notre Dame soccer sees season end with loss to Strongsville

ADVERTISEMENT

SANDUSKY — Strongsville’s quick start on offense and sound defensive effort proved to be too much for Notre Dame Academy’s girls soccer team Saturday.

Shelby Sallee and Coley Sidloski scored a pair of goals, including one each in an 86-second span early in the game, to help the Mustangs race out to a 2-0 lead.

The defense did the rest as Strongsville ended Notre Dame’s season with a 4-0 win in a Division I regional final at Strobel Field.

“Set pieces are going to make or break the game a lot, and we dealt really well in the first part of set pieces, and then we didn’t re-mark when the ball came back in our box,” Notre Dame coach Chip Smith said. “That was the difference. Their big-time players were big time today, Sallee and Sidloski, so kudos to them.”

Strongsville (18-0-3), the third-ranked team in the final coaches poll, will take on No. 8 Twinsburg (21-0-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a state semifinal at a site to be determined. Twinsburg beat Massillon Jackson 3-1 in another regional final Saturday.

Notre Dame finished 11-3-7.

The Mustangs controlled possession early and often en route to jumping out to their early lead. Sallee, a sophomore forward, fired a shot from 20 yards out past Notre Dame goalkeeper Katie Wisniewski for a goal with 33:50 left in the first half.

Strongsville was on the attack shortly after as freshman Libby Majka found classmate Sidloski right in front of the net for another goal with 32:24 remaining.

“It’s so important to get that early goal,” Strongsville coach Todd Church said after the Mustangs, a four-time state champion, reached the state semifinal round for the 12th time and first since 2012. “The longer it goes 0-0 against Toledo Notre Dame, who coach Chip has built a great culture and he’s got a great team there, to really set the tone early like that was huge.”

Strongsville had a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal in the first half and 13-4 edge overall.

Notre Dame had a pair of chances to score with 24 minutes left. Ashley Barron, a University of Cincinnati commit, raced down the right sideline on a breakaway and fired a shot from about 25 yards out.

Strongsville goalkeeper Reanna Laurel jumped and deflected the shot, then got up and saved the rebound attempt from Aishlin Armstrong to keep the Eagles off the board.

The Mustangs’ back line also played well. Notre Dame had corner and free kick opportunities late in the first half, but Strongsville cleared the ball from the front of the net each time before the Eagles could get a good look.

“We knew how good they were going to be,” Smith said. “I thought, in particular,[Libby Zacharysz] for them, [April Gaukin] and [Sarah Robertson] were special today in the back. I know a lot of times defensively, you don’t get a ton of credit. The girls that score the goals get the credit. But those three girls at the back were something else.”

Strongsville doubled its lead in the final 17 minutes. Sallee scored on a header with 16:52 left, and Sidloski added another goal off Majka’s assist with 8:07 to go.

Wisniewski stopped eight shots in goal, including a jumping save to her left on Peyton Felton’s shot with 27:40 left and a diving save to the left off Sallee’s attempt 10 minutes later.

Smith said he was happy for his team after reaching a regional final for the second time in the past three years The Eagles were a 2016 state semifinalist.

“Absolutely proud of them, and it’s really not because of getting here,” he said. “They’ve been such a great group to coach all season and have done things the right way.”

ARCHBOLD MOVES ON: Addison Moyer’s goal with 22:51 remaining in regulation was enough as Archbold took down Liberty-Benton 1-0 in a Division III regional final at Lake High School.

The Blue Streaks (15-1-4) will play second-ranked Kirtland (18-2-1), which beat Doylestown Chippewa 3-2 in another regional final, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be determined in a state semifinal. It is Archbold’s second appearance in a state semifinal and first since 2011.