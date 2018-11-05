Ohio State will learn Saturday if its run game is back

ADVERTISEMENT

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s defense didn’t solve its myriad shortcomings last week, but the offense might have discovered a run game.

The Buckeyes had 229 rushing yards against Nebraska, their second-highest total of the season, and they scored touchdowns on three of four trips inside the red zone. Up and down the box score there’s evidence of OSU finding its form: 5.7 yards per carry, three rushing touchdowns, 163 yards for J.K. Dobbins. His counterpart, Mike Weber, averaged 10 yards when he touched the football.

But it all comes with a caveat. Nebraska ranks 81st nationally in rush defense. Saturday’s opponent Michigan State is first, limiting teams to just 71.6 yards per game and 2.5 yards per carry. The Spartans have allowed seven rushing touchdowns all season.

“The mentality has to be the same,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Monday when asked if OSU’s running success against Nebraska was sustainable.

Only two opponents have rushed for more than 63 yards against Michigan State — Penn State (205) and Michigan (183), who happen to be the two best teams Michigan State has played. The Buckeyes hope to fall in line and find similar results. The rest of Michigan State’s rush defense numbers read like a PowerBall ticket.

■ Utah State: 25 yards

■ Arizona State: 44 yards

■ Indiana: 29 yards

■ Central Michigan: 63 yards

■ Northwestern: 8 yards

■ Purdue: 62 yards

■ Maryland: 26 yards

The sharpest departure for the Buckeyes was the lack of run-pass option plays, as in there were zero. RPOs were a staple of Ohio State’s offense during the J.T. Barrett era and into this season. But two weeks of discussion, practice, and watching film contributed to a philosophical change, with the Buckeyes deciding to best utilize the talents of Dobbins and Weber to improve a flagging run game.

“That was part of the hours and hours and hours of, ‘How do we get those two guys involved in the game and let them drop their pads and go do what they do best?’ And that's run the ball,” Meyer said.

Isaiah Prince was perhaps the harshest critic of RPOs. Last week, the offensive tackle detailed how it’s difficult to know what’s happening in the backfield when the offensive line isn’t aware of who has the ball or if it’s even a run play. Prince has been caught run blocking as a defender is pass rushing, leading to multiple sacks.

“It makes a big difference,” Prince said. “You know you can fly off the ball, come off the ball hard, and not have to worry. When you do an RPO and the quarterback pulls the ball, you lose sense of where the defense is supposed to be.”

Running the football, and with a purpose, became a rallying cry last week. It was emphasized in practice, and coaches urged Dobbins and Weber to run with an attitude, to not just gain yards but to do so by running over and through the Cornhuskers. They complied with the instructions, and Ohio State’s entire offensive line earned player of the game status.

The Buckeyes even used 6-foot-4, 313-pound freshman Wyatt Davis, an offensive lineman, as a tight end in a jumbo package that featured six linemen inside the red zone. Ohio State wanted to physically pound Nebraska into submission and break its will.

“Wyatt Davis is a guy, I mentioned his name and said, ‘We've got to get that guy in the game,’” Meyer said. “Wyatt Davis earned that right, and it worked.”

The game plan this week will require more manpower than the two-week buildup for Nebraska. Ohio State is walking into a hornet’s nest, where Mark Dantonio always pulls out a few tricks and has the Spartans play one of their best games of the year.

The next three weeks will define OSU’s season, with this trip to East Lansing, Mich., serving as a litmus test for what’s to come.

“Am I eager?” Dantonio said after Michigan State’s win Saturday against Maryland. “That might be an overstatement. I’m curious.”