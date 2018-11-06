Chris Holtmann faces another rebuild of Ohio State basketball

ADVERTISEMENT

COLUMBUS — The reclamation project Chris Holtmann engineered last season was arguably the best coaching job in the country.

The emergence of Keita Bates-Diop contributed, but it was still a program that had missed the NCAA tournament two years in a row and finished 10th in the Big Ten during the 2016-17 season. Ohio State’s downslide after a decade of being germane to the national conversation ultimately resulted in the dismissal of head coach Thad Matta, who oversaw five Big Ten regular season championships, four Big Ten tournament titles, and two Final Fours.

The 2018-19 season, two years removed from the Matta era, will illuminate in great detail why a coaching change that the college basketball community disagreed with was imperative.

“I’ve said this to our coaching staff. This is our most challenging year since we’ve been together,” Holtmann said about his assistants who came to Ohio State from Butler. “I think we have some challenges as a staff and a program, but that’s also exciting in that we get to see how quickly we can forge a new identity with the new group.”

The reason Matta was fired wasn’t so much because OSU missed the NCAA tournament, but because recruiting — Matta’s forte throughout most of his tenure — hit rock bottom. Neither Greg Oden nor Mike Conley nor even Daequan Cook were walking through that door. In fact, most players were walking out.

On the eve of Ohio State’s season opener Wednesday at Cincinnati — peculiar timing — junior forward Micah Potter became the latest player to transfer, continuing a trend that’s plagued OSU in recent years.

None of the five members of its lauded 2015 recruiting class made it to their junior season. The five four-star prospects were supposed to return the Buckeyes to glory. Instead, they set the program back several years.

“I’ve got some real concerns about the lack of depth in the classes behind [Bates-Diop and Jae'Sean Tate], and how we’re going to survive moving forward,” Holtmann said.

In April, 2017, two months before Matta’s firing, Ohio State’s top 2018 recruit, five-star forward Darius Bazley, decommitted and told the Columbus Dispatch, “They didn’t even make the NIT, which is unfortunate, but I looked into the recruits they have coming into next year, they didn’t look too good for the future.”

It was a jarring indictment of the program and also acted as a public humiliation of Matta and his staff. Apathy extended to the fan base, where enthusiasm for Buckeye basketball cratered. In 2013-14, coming off an appearance in the Elite Eight, OSU’s average attendance in the drab 18,809-seat Value City Arena was 16,474. It fell to 14,648 in 2014-15, 12,283 in 2015-16, and 12,324 in 2016-17. The final two numbers were less than the capacity at St. John Arena.

The unexpected revitalization last season energized fans and led to an increased attendance of nearly 1,200 per game to 13,495.

“I can’t say enough about the crowd,” Holtmann said after Ohio State upset No. 1 Michigan State in January.

Only two players in OSU’s four-man 2016 recruiting class remain on the roster. C.J. Jackson, a JUCO transfer and one of the surviving members of the class of 2016, Wake Forest graduate transfer Keyshawn Woods, and former walk-on Joey Lane are the only seniors. The juniors are Andre Wesson, a walk-on transfer from Air Force (Danny Hummer), and a transfer from Florida State who must sit out this season (C.J. Walker). There are seven freshmen and sophomores.

The first order of business when Holtmann arrived in Columbus wasn’t finding a house or sprucing up his office. Recruiting occupied his immediate future. So far, so good.

The 2017 class was the highest rated in the Big Ten, the 2018 class, with two four-stars, ranked in the top 25 nationally, and the unfinished 2019 class, which includes Holtmann’s first five-star at Ohio State, is currently No. 7.

Ohio State was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten last season and overachieved significantly, finishing second with a 15-3 record. The Buckeyes were predicted to finish eighth this year and might underperform.

“It’s just a lot of outside noise,” sophomore forward Kyle Young said. “We really try not to think anything about it. What we focus on is being consistent and getting better each and every day. The results will take care of themselves.”

Bates-Diop, Tate, Kam Williams, and Andrew Dakich are all gone — 58.7 percent of Ohio State’s scoring and more than half of its assists. Jackson and sophomores Young, Kaleb Wesson, and Musa Jallow will be asked to provide more offense.

Kaleb Wesson, a 6-foot-9, 270-pound power forward, gives the vibe of a Jared Sullinger-type punisher. His off-season was spent losing fat and beefing up on muscle to be better prepared for the physicality of the Big Ten. But can he be the bucket producer Ohio State lost in Bates-Diop and Tate?

“One of the questions for this group is going to be, who is going to answer the bell when it gets late or gets into crunch-time situations?” Holtmann said. “We had two all-conference guys who made so many plays for us late in the year.”

Andre Wesson and true freshmen Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Jr., and Jaedon LeDee could be forced into contributor roles because of a lack of elite talent.

“Luther Muhammad has been a really important recruit for us, given our lack of guard depth,” Holtmann said. “We have loved coaching him. He has a tremendous work ethic, capacity for work. He is really competitive. I think he has the ability to impact the game on both ends.

“He’s going to play an important role, really, from day one for us. We’re excited about his development. I think some of his challenges will be like any freshman, understanding some of the things you can and cannot do at this level.”

Brighter days are imminent for Ohio State basketball. But the recruiting misses of the previous coaching staff could stunt the first-year progress made by Holtmann. There’s a dearth of veterans, trickling into the team’s leadership. Who is the stabilizing force when OSU encounters a roadblock in January during the Big Ten season?

A true rebuilding year will be confronted, with the Buckeyes losing games that cause heartburn and winning in a fashion that highlights a promising future. It’s a process Holtmann signed up for.

“We’ve got some questions that need to be answered,” he said. “We’re in the process of trying to do that. Excited about it, excited about moving forward.”