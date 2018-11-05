UT punter Flint steps into spotlight in theater show

ADVERTISEMENT

As the University of Toledo’s starting punter, sophomore Bailey Flint has all eyes on him when he is on the field on a fourth down attempting to boom a kick as far as possible or pin an opponent deep in its own territory.

As Haie Westhus in the University of Toledo’s production of All Quiet on the Western Front, Flint is a burly German peat-digger turned World War I soldier who is portrayed as the anchor and executive arm of his group of soldiers.

It turns out Flint is a bit of a natural in both roles.

UT’s production of All Quiet on the Western Front is a theater adaptation of the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque created by UT assistant theater professor Matt Foss.

Foss, who got permission from the Remarque estate to turn the famous novel into a theater production, was drawn to Flint’s acting ability in his audition and quickly noticed the natural acting talent that Flint possesses.

“Bailey is an exceptionally hard worker and a generous member of the ensemble,” Foss said. “He’s quickly distinguished himself with a strong work ethic and a very imaginative and diligent approach to storytelling. And he’s a good friend.

“A football team and a theater ensemble both create a kind of family. From his teammates and his cast-mates, it is clear that Bailey is big-hearted, kind, funny, and he is so trustworthy on stage.”

Flint, who grew up in Melbourne, Australia, said this is the first performance that he has been a part of. He has no real acting experience to speak of but said in one of Foss’ classes he was drawn to acting. Once he saw there were auditions for All Quiet on the Western Front, Flint knew it was something he wanted to pursue.

Flint knows there are nerves when he is up on stage in front of a crowd, but said they are comparable to what he encounters when he is on the field for a punt.

“As a punter, you are 15 yards away from the ball all by yourself and you know everyone is going to be looking at you because you are about to hold the ball,” Flint said. “Then you know that when you are on stage, maybe not at all times, but when you have your line everyone is looking at you. There is no reason for anyone to be looking at anyone else. You take the center of attention, especially if you are doing the job right. It’s the same sort of feeling when you are out there and you are by yourself and you know it’s time to perform.”

Foss said he was teaching an exercise in one of his classes and Flint immediately recognized the similarities between his football and acting experience.

“We talk a lot about concentration, and he was mentioning how parallel and congruent that is with what he is doing on the field,” Foss said. “’Where is my point of attention? How do I remove tension and strain? How can I respond to what is happening, even if it is not what I planned?’ Bailey finds parallels that serve him both on the field and on stage in an immediate way.”

Being a full-time football player and a full-time actor is not an easy task for Flint. Between morning football practices, classes in the afternoon, and auditions at night, there is little to no free time that his schedule allows. He says the football coaching staff has been extremely supportive of him pursuing something off the field.

“We always try to make sure our guys are pursuing what they love, and if that is away from football we like to give guys that opportunity,” UT coach Jason Candle said. “Hats off to him because I think it is something he wants to do. It’s a career that is really interesting to him. That’s what we are here for is to let people grow and develop and chase their purpose. It was a big moment for him to land that and it’s cool to have a student-athlete represent the department like that.”

Shows for All Quiet on the Western Front began with three performances this past weekend and continue with 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday as well as a 2 p.m. showing on Sunday.

Flint says he feels he is defeating the stereotype of the one-dimensional student-athlete, but most of all he is taking advantage of an opportunity to do something he enjoys and pushes him to become more well-rounded.

“Being a football player on scholarship, it’s amazing the resources we have here to do well,” Flint said “I feel like it would be a crime for me not to pursue every opportunity I have here at the university. This is a big opportunity for me. It’s the world premiere of this play. Once we finish up it will be published and my name will be on it. I will be the first person to play Haie Westhus, and that’s amazing I think. That’s what I’m doing it all for.”