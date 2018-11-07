Toledo eliminated from MAC West race with loss at Northern Illinois

ADVERTISEMENT

DEKALB, Ill. — Uncharacteristic early special teams woes and a sporadic offensive effort served as a poor recipe for a road win as the University of Toledo football team fell 38-15 to Northern Illinois on Wednesday night at Huskie Stadium.

With the loss, Toledo (5-5, 3-3 MAC) is eliminated from the Mid-American Conference West Division race and will not get a chance to defend its MAC title at the conference championship game in Detroit.

Northern Illinois meanwhile keeps an unblemished 6-0 mark in the conference and is on track for a trip to Detroit representing the MAC West.

The Huskies need one win or one Western Michigan loss over the final two games to claim the MAC West title.

A missed extra point, a missed field goal, and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown put Toledo in a first-half bind and the Rockets were unable to make up any ground from its halftime deficit.

Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers rushed threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two other scores while running back Tre Harbison churned out 139 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Toledo sophomore quarterback Eli Peters, playing for Injured starter Mitch Guadagni, struggled to get the Toledo offense going. He completed 26-of-47 passes for 264 yards. Rockets senior receiver Cody Thompson recorded eight catches for 110 yards.

On the first drive for Northern Illinois, Huskies’ running back Tre Harbison was stuffed on a 4th and short and after a review of the spot Toledo took over on downs at the NIU 45-yard line.

On the ensuing drive, Toledo picked up two first downs before the drive stalled inside the 10-yard line. Jameson Vest then connected on a 25-yard field goal that gave the Rockets an early 3-0 lead with 9:18 left in the first quarter.

On the second possession of the game for NIU, Jauan Wesley caught a pass and then Toledo’s Jordan Fisher forced a Wesley fumble that Justin Clark recovered.

After a 32-yard run by Eli Peters, the Rockets drive once again stalled, but this time Vest missed on a 36-yard field goal attempt.

Toledo dodged a bullet on its next possession when Peters fumbled deep in its own territory. Rockets offensive lineman Brock Ruble recovered the fumble and Toledo was able to punt the ball away.

Set up with its best field position of the night after the UT punt, the Huskies took advantage with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Childers to Corey Lersch. That put NIU up 7-3 with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

On the Huskies next possession, they capped off a 12-play, 62-yard drive with a 48-yard field goal by Andrew Gantz to increase the lead to 10-3 with 8:12 left in the second quarter.

Toledo answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a touchdown connection of 23 yards from Peters to Jon’Vea Johnson. Vest missed the extra point wide right allowing Northern Illinois to hang on to a 10-9 lead with 4:38 left in the second quarter.

After Toledo was unable to convert on two short yardage situations, it was forced to punt. With punter Bailey Flint rolling to his right before getting off the kick, NIU’s Sutton Smith broke free, blocked the punt, scooped the ball, and rumbled in for a touchdown. That gave the Huskies a 17-9 lead with 1:47 left in the second quarter.

That lead would hold at the end of the first half.

Toledo got the ball first in the second half and was unable to sustain a drive.

Northern Illinois took over after a Rockets punt and methodically marched down the field on an 11-play, 82-yard drive that was capped off by a 1-yard TD plunge from Childers. That extended the Huskies lead to 24-9 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.

Toledo got an interception from Zachary Ford on the next Huskies possession, but went three-and-out, finished off by a third-down sack by NIU’s Jack Heflin.

Northern Illinois made the Rockets pay with a four-play, 69-yard drive finished off with a 23-yard TD run by Childers that gave the Huskies a 31-9 edge with six seconds left in the third quarter.

Shakif Seymour added a late Toledo touchdown on a 1-yard run and the Rockets did not convert the two-point conversion.

Marcus Jones answered with a 44-yard TD run after the Rockets were unable to recover an onside kick to stretch the lead to 38-15.