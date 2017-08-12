Offerings: Church celebrating 60th anniversary this weekend

60 years of worship

The True Church of God of the Apostolic Faith is celebrating its 60th anniversary this weekend. A community day picnic and black-tie dinner on Saturday, as well as a 10 a.m. service on Sunday, will recognize the occasion. A youth gathering and bonfire took place Friday.

The True Church of God of the Apostolic Faith was established 1957, when the congregation gathered in a storefront on Curtis Street. It later moved to its current location, 2146 N. 12th St., and established additional congregations in Detroit; Ottawa Lake, Mich.; Jamaica, N.Y.; Orangeburg, S.C.; Wilmington, Del., and other states.

Bishop D.F. Day pastors the True Church of God today.

The community picnic on Saturday runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. It will include free food, games, and a bounce house. For more information, call 419-243-4948.

Backpack giveaways

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and Toledo Public Schools are collaborating in a community backpack giveaway on Saturday. Students from three local middle schools will receive about 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to jump-start the year.

The events will run between noon and 3 p.m., with backpacks distributed at 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy free refreshments, performances by the Calvary Mass Choir, and children’s games and activities. Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Romules Durant will make comments at noon.

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is at 702 Collingwood Blvd.

The Greater New Psalmist Church and adjacent First Unitarian Church of Toledo are collaborating on a separate backpack giveaway on Saturday. A “Back 2 School BBQ & Bash” at New Psalmist will run 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is free. Greater New Psalmist Church is at 3251 Glendale Ave.

Students who attend will receive more than 150 backpacks loaded with school supplies donated by the neighboring Baptist and Unitarian Universalist congregations. Families can also enjoy free food, free haircuts, a bounce house, and arts and crafts activities.

Praise and Worship

Warren AME Church is hosting a free community picnic on Sunday. Its Praise and Worship Fun Day will run noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 915 Collingwood Blvd.

Families are encouraged to start the day with a worship service at 11 a.m. The picnic that follows will include games, prize drawings, children’s activities, musical performances, and an appearance by the Toledo Horsemen Club. Muddy and Muddonna, mascots for the Mud Hens, will pose for photos at noon.

Sacred Strings

The Sacred Strings Showcase Concert, featuring steel guitarists from across the country, will take place Friday and Aug. 19 at First Alliance Church. The ninth annual showcase concert highlights an African-American music tradition with church roots dating back 80 years.

Admission to weekend concerts is free. Performances will be 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19. First Alliance Church is at 2201 Monroe St. For more information, go to sacredstrings.com or contact 419-243-0564.

