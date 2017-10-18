Toledo’s Tent City to help homeless veterans

Downtown Toledo’s annual weekend camp-out with the homeless, Tent City, begins at 6 p.m. Friday with the Veterans Matter Walk to End Veteran Homelessness.

The one-mile walk begins and ends at Civic Center Mall, 750 Jackson St. Tent City activities, including a full slate of live music, continue throughout the weekend as clothing and services are distributed to those in need.

Money raised from the walk goes toward housing homeless veterans. Every dollar raised will be matched by a donation from First Nation Jordan Reses, organizers said.

Veterans Matter is an offshoot of 1Matters, the group behind Tent City. More than 1,700 veterans have been housed by Veterans Matter in more than 180 cities nationwide. The effort began in Toledo with 35 veterans. Celebrities such as Dusty Hill of ZZ Top, John Mellencamp, Mitch Albom, and Katy Perry have helped founder Ken Leslie with his goal.

For more information, including the latest public service announcement featuring Mellencamp, go to bit.ly/​2yuwOu7. Other information is available on the group’s Facebook page, bit.ly/​2yqu1Cc.

■ Walk fast enough and you’ll be able to participate in another worthy cause Friday night: Downtown Toledo’s first Glow Bike Tour, called Glow Roll 419. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. at Jackson and Superior streets, with the ride starting at 7:30 p.m.

Presented by Wersell’s Bike Shop, Glow Roll 419 benefits Read for Literacy and Claire's Day. Six- and 12-mile routes have been identified. Cost is $25 per person or $100 for a team of five riders. The event includes a finish line celebration at the Paula Brown Pub featuring food, beverages, and live music.

To register, call 419-242-7323, ext. 10, visit readforliteracy.org, or stop in at Wersell's Bike Shop, 2860 Central Ave.

■ Country singer Kip Moore’s Plead the Fifth Tour featuring Drake White and the Big Fire is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.

Tickets are $20 to $35 and available from ticketmaster.com. The show, originally set for 8 p.m., has been moved up an hour. Also performing will be Jordan Davis.

■ Americana-blues musician Andrew Ellis performs in his hometown of Waterville at 8 p.m. Saturday. The show is at Third Street Cigar, 20 N. Third St., Waterville.

Ellis was a mainstay in the Toledo bar scene for many years, but also has found success touring Europe.