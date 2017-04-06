‘Luminosity’ brightens 20 North Gallery

20 North Gallery kicks off a new show Friday in downtown Toledo that highlights, through the “shining lights” of local artists, the history of the gallery and the Toledo arts scene.

Luminosity includes the painting, printmaking, and glass work of Aaron Bivins, Michelle Carlson, David Eichenberg, Philip Hazard, Kelly Sheehan, Michael Sheets, Dennis Wojtkiewicz, and the late Tom McGlauchlin.

“All eight artists have played an important role in the history of our gallery and have been shining lights that have inspired us in our mission to bring the best of local, regional, and international art to Toledo audiences,” gallery owner Eric Hillenbrand wrote in a news release.

20 Gallery North opened on North St. Clair Street in 1993, and shut its doors in 2013. The gallery returned to the area in 2016, at 18 N. St. Clair St.

Luminosity opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, which coincides with the grand opening of Venue, the gallery’s new cocktail lounge. The exhibition runs through June 30. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Venue lounge will operate on after-gallery hours, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, call 419-241-2400 or go to 20northgallery.com.

■ The Toledo School for the Arts is celebrating the history of its building with an exhibition that shows its past as a former Jeep showroom and finishing station.

100 Years Behind These Doors, which celebrates the history of 333 14th St., will include the original blueprints, dated 1916, for the Willys-Overland vehicle manufacturer that was housed there before the building was purchased by Owens-Illinois in the 1950s, said Taylor Moyer, senior humanities teacher at the school.

“If you come into our administration offices on the first floor, that’s where the showroom was. All of the floors were open-air floors to move the cars around,” Moyer said, noting that the area has been converted to classroom space.

Moyer said one area where the students enter the school was the original terminal where workers took Toledo-built Jeep models used during World War II, in and out of the plant. It is still referred to as the loading dock.

The exhibition, in TSA’s Porter Gallery, will include pieces from the Jeep collection of Herb Huddle, of Napoleon, images of Toledo-made Jeeps from the Washington archives, and other historic images of the building, Moyer said.

The exhibition will be on view, by appointment, through April. It will be open to the public without appointment at a Friday event, which starts at 9 a.m. with a reception in Porter Gallery, and includes a short performance by TSA students in the TSA Attic Theater at 9:30 a.m.

The show will also be open to the public during the Toledo Arts Commission’s 3rd Thursday Art Loop from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 20. Community members will be able to participate in the painting of a large paint-by-number of the building, as part of the show.

To schedule an appointment to view the exhibit, call gallery manager Leslie Taylor at 419-246-8732, extension 133, or email LTaylor@ts4arts.org.

■ High school students in Ohio’s 5th Congressional district are invited to submit artwork to be part of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition hosted by U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green).

Entries cover a variety of media, and will be displayed through the month at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts in April.

The winning piece will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington for one year, and three honorable mentions will hang in Congressman Latta’s district offices in Bowling Green, 1045 N. Main St., Suite 6; Defiance, 101 Clinton St., Suite 1200; and Findlay, 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 302.

Those three offices are where contestants should drop off their submission forms by Monday. For submission forms or more information, call 419-782-1996.

■ Firenation will have a glassblowing demo by artist Marc Vandenberg from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at its gallery, 7166 Front St., Holland.

Firenation has also announced that it will host a 15th anniversary party on June 30, so stay tuned for details. For more information, go to firenation.com or call 419-866-6288.

■ Downtown Sylvania’s First Friday Art Walk Friday includes solo shows featuring painter Timothy Callaghan at River Centre Gallery, and Chelsea, Mich., artist Candace Compton Pappas at Hudson Gallery, and a painting party with artist Greg Justus at Kevin Charles Salon.

A reception to introduce Pappas’ work will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Hudson Gallery. For more information, call 419-885-8381 or go to scott@hudsongallery.net. For more information on the painting party, call 419-882-3400.

■ Speaking of River Centre Gallery, it is participating in an artistic exercise in community engagement this summer, with a meal sharing program using the handcrafted dishes by ceramic artist Jeni Hansen Gard.

The project starts with a core group that will share weekly meals with other individuals, and eventually break into separate groups, opening participation to the public in June.

To learn more about the project, check out Gard’s talk from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lourdes University’s Franciscan Center, or call 419-882-8949 for more information.

Send news of art items at least two weeks in advance to rgedert@theblade.com or call 419-724-6075.