UT closes Leslie Adams exhibition due to air conditioning issues

The University of Toledo’s Center for the Visual Arts has closed an exhibition by local artist Leslie Adams after air conditioning issues continue to plague the center.
A conservation expert recommended that Handwritten Dreams be moved to a safer, climate-controlled environment, according to a news release sent from the university. The show transverses the importance of learning cursive handwriting through the writing of one’s own dreams; and part of the show was the postings from more than 50,000 visitors at previous installation who were invited to write their own dreams on pieces of paper and post them at the exhibition.
Along with the closing of the show is the cancellation of Adams’ artist talk that had been scheduled for Friday.
The show and talk were delayed once before, when the center, located next to the Toledo Museum of Art on Monroe Street, began experiencing the HVAC issues at the end of May. The university states in its release that it “is committed to working with Adams to find a time and venue to present the interactive exhibition in Toledo.”
For more information on Adams’ work, go to leslieadams.com.
