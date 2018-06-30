Mosaic shines light on mental health, homelessness

For years, Brandise Chatman heard voices in his head. He thought he was talking to ghosts. He was living on the streets.

When he was 22, he finally sought help.

“I never knew what was wrong with me, but I knew something was wrong,” he said. He eventually was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Today, the 33-year-old lives in his own place and sees a therapist regularly. He’s one of many in the community experiencing mental health issues who became involved in a community-wide effort to create a public mural highlighting mental illness and homelessness.

Pieces to Peace is a 20-by-20-foot glass mosaic mural that will be installed the week of Aug. 6 at 411 N. Michigan St. at Adams Street. Artist Gail Christofferson, owner of Animal House Glass studio in Bowling Green, partnered on the project with A Renewed Mind, a local nonprofit mental health care provider. A dedication ceremony will be held at a later date.

“The message of the mural is about reducing the stigma of mental health disease and homelessness. Everyone we stopped to talk to [about the project] along the way said, ‘I have an aunt, an uncle, a parent, a cousin [with mental health issues]. It’s a universal disease that we don’t talk about,” Christofferson said. “[Discussion] is the goal of the mural, and we believe this visual is going to do that.”

VIDEO: Gail Christofferson discusses Pieces to Peace

The project is being paid for through a $31,800 grant from the David C. and Lura M. Lovell Foundation that Christofferson applied for last year through the Toledo Community Foundation and a $1,000 grant from the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County.

“It’s important to understand that any way we can reach out to the community and help promote good mental health promotion, it’s a good thing, and we need to use diverse items to do that: sometimes print media, sometimes audio,” said Scott Sylak, executive director of the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County. “This happens to be a very unique project that Gail brought to the board. ... It’s a wonderful opportunity to highlight the stigma related to mental illness and its close connection to [homelessness], so we wanted to support it right away.”

From left: Cassandra Rousos of Renewed Minds, Torrence Cambridge of the Toledo Streets Newspapers, and artist Gail Christofferson work on a giant mosaic mural, using a grant to help reduce the stigma of mental illness Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Cherry Street Mission in Toledo. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

Of the 3,223 homeless people served by the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board in fiscal year 2017, 50 percent were diagnosed with mental health issues, Sylak said. It’s the same for those who fill the more than 300 beds at Lucas County’s emergency shelters on any given night. The board is currently working on a “housing first” process modeled off a similar program in Milwaukee in which homeless individuals would be offered permanent housing within 21 days of enrollment, Sylak said.

The planning and creation of Christofferson’s mural have been a community effort for more than a year. The artist and A Renewed Mind art therapists Cassandra Rousos and Shelly Kepford enlisted the help of residents at Cherry Street Mission, Family House, Toledo Streets Newspaper, and other shelters and organizations.

For many of those who showed up, the process was curative.

“A lot of people compared it to meditation,” said Torrence Cambridge, 62, who helped with the mural’s design.

The mural, made up of tiny glass pieces, depicts a homeless person with mental issues crouched in a structure with light coming through a window. Below the person is a set of eyes.

“You can see the person is feeling some pain but that there is a window overhead with light and hope to show that all is not lost,” Cambridge said. “There is still hope, a way out.

“The eyes humanize it. They could be anybody’s.”

From left: Cassandra Rousos, Erika Garner, Gail Christofferson, and Torrence Cambridge work on a mosaic mural made possible by a grant from the Toledo Community Foundation. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

Vendors for Toledo Streets Newspaper, a nonprofit that works to end homelessness, were heavily involved in the process. For weeks, they worked on cutting long shards of colored glass into the triangular pieces that make up the mosaic.

Chatman, Cambridge, and Erika Garner have been on the project with Christofferson from the beginning, helping to develop a logo; providing input on the mural design; attending last year’s Tent City, an annual downtown event for Toledo’s disadvantaged, poor, sick, and forgotten, to determine where to hold mosaic-making sessions; and then attending community workshops to piece the mosaic together.

For more than two months, the group met with community members twice a week at the Toledo Lucas County Library. They would attend lunches at the Cherry Street Mission to encourage individuals to show up for that night’s session.

But it wasn’t always the homeless among the hundreds of individuals who added some of the 90,000 glass pieces that make up the mosaic.

“It was whoever showed up,” Rousos said. “They weren’t necessarily homeless, but if they wanted to talk about it or be connected with services, we would help.”

Garner, 32, a Toledo Streets Newspaper vendor, said she was approached by hundreds of people of all ages while working on the mural during sessions.

When Christofferson brought the mural idea to Toledo Streets, Garner jumped on board, eventually being named a project manager by the artist.

“This mural will bring awareness to homelessness and mental health, and that’s something I was dealing with at the time,” Garner said.

Garner was linked up with mental health care in April, 2017. She calls this year “Chapter 32, the year of firsts” and said those with mental health issues like she experienced shouldn’t have to do it alone.

“It was a whole lot easier to deal with once it was out in the open,” Garner said. “I’ve been dealing with it my whole life, without help, the hard way.”

She hopes the mural is a gateway to discussions and support for others with mental illness who are struggling in the dark.

“This project has helped me get more involved in my community and be able to offer this [mural] as a start to a conversation — it sparks a conversation,” she said.

