Seafood lovers gather at summer soirees

Outdoor settings with live music, lobster, and more could be found at area soirees.

THE Yark Subaru Rock N’ Roar, the hottest dance party of the summer, was the “in” place to be last weekend at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium. Adults of all ages enjoyed the fun. An ice margarita bar carved by Ice Creations was popular and offered red, blue, and green concoctions. Available to sate appetites were barbecue and concession foods. But most came for the music and dancing.

In the Africa! Overlook, Jim Lieber, owner and founder of Sounds of Music, cranked tunes from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and today.

In the Malawi event center, formerly the Nairobi Pavilion, a multitude of pop, R&B, jazz, rock, and country tunes was provided by Fu5ion. Formerly an open-air facility, the new 15,000-square-foot space is a climate-controlled area featuring a 73-foot-long, 10,000-gallon aquarium filled with colorful endangered African fish.

The estimated $50,000 raised benefits the zoo’s local and global conservation initiatives, from native prairies that expand habitat for pollinators and migrating birds to saving Tasmanian devils, orangutans, and Kihansi spray toads from extinction in the wild, said Robin Guidera, the zoo’s development manager.

Thanks go to sponsors Yark Subaru, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Cumulus Toledo, Lamar, The Blade, Kroger, and Yuengling.

NETWORKING was on the menu for the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce Clambake 2017 presented by PNC and hosted by Hollywood Casino Toledo on the casino’s outdoor patio overlooking the Maumee River. The decibel of chatter was so high there was really no need for background tunes, but they did keep the scene high on energy.

Members and guests schmoozed as they feasted on steamed clams and mussels, shrimp cocktail, grilled barbecue chicken breasts, smoked summer squash and zucchini, boiled redskin potatoes and carrots, and, of course, lobster. This year, the tasty crustacean dish was cleaned Canadian lobster tail, which made for easy and not-too-messy eating. An assorted fruit display was the right touch for dessert.

Spotted amid the 730 hob-nobbers were PNC Regional President Bill McDonnell and wife Heather, Mike O’Brien, Cheri Pastula, Kirk Mizerek, Peter Papadimos, Dr. Bob Kose and wife Joan Browne Kose, Keith Burwell, Dirk and Julie Van Heyst, Heather Bradley, Tom and Betsy Brady, Dave Kuhl, Ottawa Hills Mayor Kevin Gilmore and wife Linda, Shanda Gore, Brian Epstein, Kim Sidwell, Carroll Ashley, Chris and Ann Kozak, Linda Stacy, Marc Stockwell, Mike Bell, and Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon.

TOLEDO Country Club’s annual Lobster Party swam with a different venue this year by offering two choices.

The Maine Lobster Experience buffet was on the line for those who preferred outdoor seating on the patio or lawn. It included lobster, crab, scallops, mussels, clams, lobster rolls, corn-on-the-cob, and more.

The Lobster and Chardonnay in the Main, which was in the main dining room, included a jazz band for background music for a more elegant experience.

The event included champagne and chardonnay and seafood on ice — shrimp, mussels, oysters on half shell, and more — followed by a full lobster dinner with fingerling potatoes and broccoli rabe. Diners had a choice of do-it-yourself, a pre-cracked lobster, or lobster taken out of its shell so it was ready to eat, which many preferred.

Dessert was too tempting for most to pass on: homemade flourless chocolate cake with fresh cherries and homemade vanilla ice cream.

Among the members and guests were George and Pat Eistetter, Jean Voss, Sue and David Kienzle, Lorin and Eileen Zaner, Sandy and Monika Liber, and Terri and Mike Ward.

BELMONT Country Club members Ron and Jill Mickel hosted a lobster party for members and guests and enticed attendance by letting folks know who was on the RSVP list.

Among the 150 diners on the RVSP list were Bette and John Gilwee, Linda and Steve Stanford, Elaine and John Bachey, Elizabeth Foley and guest Natalie Neitz, Tim and Linda Greenwood, Don and Venice Michel, Dave and Cary Wise, Tom Tillander and Gina Shiffert, new members Kim and Shawn Brown, and longtime members Pat and Clint Mauk. Mr. Mauk was celebrating his 90th birthday, so a round of song was in order. The history buff also relayed a few interesting historical facts about the Great Black Swamp area.

Also on the list were Chris and Boo Hensien, Alan Kimpel and Barbara Steele, John and Alicia Wagner, Jerry and Phyllis Deaton, Shawn and Renee Welch, Bill and Marnie Ammann, Don and Ann Lieder, Tony and Sofi Tomase, John and Yolanda Szuch, Marv and Nancy Robon, Pat and Robin Stranahan, Marty and Jan Connors, Frazier and Susan Reams, and Dr. Frank and Lisa Barone.

On the family-style menu were coleslaw nestled tomato, sautéed corn, red boiled potatoes, corn bread and biscuits, and a 1½-pound whole Maine lobster.

The feast was finished with blueberry cobbler and ice cream.

Contact Barbara Hendel at bhendel@theblade.com or 419-724-6124.